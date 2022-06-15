Estonian start-up Eleport enters Lithuania: plans an impressive expansion of charging stations

In the 30-degree heat, Kazys Pupinis, CEO of Eleport Lithuania, joked at the opening of the launch event that if the electrification of transport is not accelerated, we may have to get used to such temperatures. „The forecasts are encouraging – the share of electric cars in total new car sales in Europe is expected to grow from the current 20 per cent to 70–80 per cent in the next 4–5 years. However, this means that the change will be abrupt, which will create challenges in providing the necessary infrastructure for these vehicles. „Eleport is at the forefront of all this – we are ready to provide the right amount and quality of infrastructure,“ said Mr Pupinis.

The start-up, which does not conceal its ambitions to become a unicorn, launched in Estonia in 2016, entered the Latvian market last year, and this year launched in Lithuania and Poland. The company, which has attracted investments from Bolt and Skype, is not only expanding geographically: Eleport, which currently has more than 140 charging stations, is planning to more than quintuple the number of charging stations in all four countries over the coming years. In Lithuania alone, more than 100 fast and slow charging stations are planned, and in 3–5 years’ time, the number of charging stations in Eleport’s network in the country is expected to surpass 1,000.

Where they are located will depend on people’s needs and agreements with partners. „We are ready to work with both municipalities and private partners, from businesses to supermarkets, to petrol stations. We can finance the whole project, install and manage the stations themselves, do the maintenance, take care of attracting customers, service, and all the other details. In addition, Eleport develops software and tailors its solutions on a country-by-country basis, taking into account the needs of each client. We have a variety of cooperation models, and we invite anyone interested in such services to get in touch with us,“ urged Pupinis.

The situation in Lithuania is disappointing

In a discussion initiated by Eleport Lithuania on the importance of the development of sustainable transport infrastructure, European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevičius stressed that electric vehicles are the inevitable future of the entire old continent. Just a few days ago, the European Parliament (EP) approved a draft law to ban the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035.

„The position and policy of the European Union and its member states are very clear, and there is no hesitation or looking back. Change is already happening, and the decision to phase out new internal combustion engine cars is just the final nail. The more important question is how to implement these plans more quickly so that both the infrastructure and the population’s receptiveness to electric vehicles can grow. There are many components to this, from the cost of electricity to financing solutions and the efficient use of EU investment to changes in people’s behaviour. I believe that urban infrastructure plays a particularly important role, as it can program specific behaviours. For example, if parking spaces are installed without charging stations, it can hardly be expected for people to buy electric cars and drive around the city looking for a place to charge them,“ said Mr Sinkevičius.

He noted that the current situation in Lithuania is disappointing: there are only just over 600 public charging stations for electric cars, or about 0.2 charging stations per 100 kilometres of road. Lithuania is one of the EU’s outsiders on this indicator. On the other hand, the number of electric vehicles is also unimpressive: out of 1.7 million registered vehicles, just over 9,000 are electric.

„As the number of EVs grows, the issue of infrastructure will become more and more acute. That’s why I’m delighted to be at your event and to talk directly to businesses. Because public finance is important for change, it is not the only thing that will make the breakthrough, and it also needs private sector investment. I think you are coming to Lithuania at the right time. The potential is huge, and the most important thing is to use it,“ said Mr Sinkevičius.

There are many ways to accelerate change

Dainius Jakas, founder and head of the electric car blog 100 Procentų Elektrinis [100 per cent electric], argued that there are a lot of inconveniences for those driving electric cars in Lithuania. „When there were few electric cars, everything was fine, but now the lack of infrastructure is a limiting factor. The demand is especially high on motorways. The fact that charging stations are often not working is also a big problem. When we drive to the petrol station, we do not check whether it is working, but when driving an electric car, it is necessary to do so. Otherwise, you can be left on the road with a car that is running out of power,“ said Jakas.

According to him, these risks often cause drivers of electric cars to simply give up on the idea of driving from Vilnius to the seaside or another longer route.

Rugilė Adziukevičiūtė-Buzė, director of the Association for Transport Innovation, said that businesses are always one step ahead and are the first to implement solutions – in offices, workplaces, shopping areas and elsewhere. However, changes could be significantly accelerated by municipal tax decisions and by municipalities being proactive in introducing public charging stations. „The circle of change will turn when we have green zones in cities, taxes on polluting cars on the road. Of course, infrastructure needs to be expanded, but following the example of Norway and other countries, it is worth looking at what can be achieved through regulatory measures. I would therefore suggest that businesses installing charging stations should first enter into dialogue with the municipalities, as the planned measures will require the municipalities to build a very large number of stations (5,000 in a few years) and in a short timeframe. The solutions are already in place, it is up to Lithuania to apply them, and change can only come about through dialogue with business,“ said R. Adziukevičiūtė-Buzė.