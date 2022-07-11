A. Kochanskas heads SBA's Robotex

„The demand for robotics solutions and innovations in the industrial sector is growing exponentially not only in Lithuania but also in the world, and therefore we see very favourable conditions for the intensive development of Robotex outside our country. To ensure rapid growth, we need a team that is able to work as quickly and efficiently as possible. These are the goals we are setting for the new CEO. We hope that Andrius’ experience and competences will help the company expand and strengthen its market position. We are grateful to Tomas for his help in transforming the organisation and making it more sustainable, as well as distilling its functions,“ says Dovilė Tamoševičienė, chairwoman of the board at Robotex.

Mr Kochanskas, who has a degree in engineering, has been working for the last few years as the managing director of Robotex, responsible for the implementation of robotics and automation projects. Before that, he was the head of other manufacturing companies or their divisions.

„I know the company and the team well, so I know what results we can achieve together. I have ambitious goals for the near future – to maintain 30–50% growth per year. We plan to achieve this by expanding our product portfolio and offering robotics and automation services to manufacturing companies in different sectors. We will also strengthen our strategic partnerships with the world’s largest automation and robotics service providers,“ says A. Kochanskas, the new CEO of Robotex.

According to him, the company is successfully implementing greenfield investment projects. The latest is at the Inno Line plant in the SBA Industrial Innovation Valley, where the company has installed 21 automated systems – 28 robots in total. This valuable experience is planned to be applied not only in Lithuania but also abroad.

Last year, SBA’s Robotex achieved peak sales of €2.6 million, a 40% increase on 2020 sales of €1.9 million.

About Robotex:

SBA’s Robotex deploys robotics and automation solutions in the furniture manufacturing, wood processing, electronics, food, and other industries. These projects help businesses increase production efficiency, ensure more stable product quality, reduce production costs, and help employees avoid physically demanding and monotonous work. The company’s services range from consulting and developing a robotics strategy to finding a tailor-made solution and servicing and maintaining the robots already in place.