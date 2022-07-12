Citus experts: summer has gripped Vilnius and Kaunas; market activity resembles 2018, but price and supply dynamics have swapped places

In Vilnius, 130 new apartments and terraced houses were reserved in June, while 3,640 remained on offer. In the meantime, two new stages of projects were added to the stock, adding 142 units to the market. In the projects managed by Citus in the capital, 12 apartments and terraced houses were agreed upon in one month, but buyers have fewer and fewer choices, with only 92 apartments and 9 terraced houses available: 12 apartments and 9 terraced houses in PaJustis, 57 apartments in Visi Savi, 5 apartments in Miško Ardai and 9 apartments in Link Ten projects.

Chart 1: Vilnius housing market dynamics in 2020-2022 (Citus data)

In Kaunas, according to Citus experts, the first month of the summer was calm - 71 new homes (apartments and terraced houses) were sold, and 2 of them - in the projects managed by the company. In the temporary capital, the analysts recorded one new stage of the project, which added 33 homes to the market. At the end of June, buyers could choose from 1,240 homes, while only 54 lofts in the Radio City project were available in Citus-managed projects.

Chart 2: Supply dynamics in the Vilnius and Kaunas housing markets in 2020-2022 (Citus data)

“The sales results for the first month of the summer show that buyers have decided to wait and take a holiday in the face of a lack of supply, talk of a possible economic crisis, rising interest rates, and the debate on a general property tax. Seasonality is nothing new: over the last five years, the result in the capital in June has been 16-25% lower than in May, while in Kaunas, the variation has been even higher - 10-40%. In Kaunas, it is about 29%, but it is not surprising, considering that buyers have not yet recovered from the pandemic and have been affected by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, general inflation, and other global economic news,” says Šarūnas Tarutis, head of investments and analysis at Citus.

Chart 3: Kaunas housing market dynamics in 2020-2022 (Citus data)

According to the preliminary data of Citus analysts, in June, the average indicative price of new apartments and terraced houses on offer in Vilnius increased by 1.7% compared to May (3,122 Eur/sq.m.) to 3,175 Eur/sq.m. In Kaunas, the prices of homes on offer declined by 1.18%: in June, they were priced at 2,186 Eur/sq.m.; at the end of May – 2,212 Eur/sq.m.

“The slowdown in home price growth is a clear example of what the market economy can do. It should be a clear signal to the authorities that it is not politicians or central banks that can regulate the market but the law of supply and demand - if buyers have a choice, this automatically puts pressure on prices. An increase in supply also affects the affordability of housing. Currently, to buy a 50 sqm house without a loan in Lithuania requires on average 6.3 years of average annual salary, compared to 7.3 years in Vilnius and 5.6 years in Kaunas. Solving the challenges of excessive bureaucracy and requirements could improve affordability rates in the country,” says Mr Tarutis.

Chart 4: Dynamics of average prices in the housing markets of Vilnius and Kaunas in 2020-2022 (Citus data)

The imbalance between supply and demand is well illustrated by the quarterly and half-yearly market dynamics in Vilnius: during the quarter, 728 new apartments and terraced houses were agreed to be purchased from developers in the capital, while since the beginning of the year, this number has reached 1,744. The most similar result in the last five years was achieved in 2018 when 2,116 homes were on demand (1,137 units in Q1, 979 units in Q2). However, supply in 2018 hovered around 5,500 units and exceeded 6,000 at the end of the year; while this year, it stands at 3,200 to 3,600 units, lagging 1.6 times behind the average level of 5 years ago.

“This year’s ‘stock’ may well increase significantly in the remaining six months, but at the moment, there are not enough preconditions for this to happen. On the contrary, for the time being, supply is filling up very episodically and slowly for subjective and objective reasons (bureaucracy and shortages of materials and workforce). As a result, critical supply growth has not been achieved, and while demand continues to fall, home prices continue to rise. It will therefore continue to rise even more, as developers are in no hurry to sell due to rising costs and customers simply have almost no choice, because some of the ‘stock’ is less liquid and has not been getting buyers for some time, while others are in the early stages of development. So the real range of choice is even smaller than the absolute number of vacant units,” concludes the Citus expert.