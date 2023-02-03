After a challenging year, Kauno baldai expects double-digit growth this year

"We have left behind us the most difficult year in the last decade, which saw us challenged by the fire, the energy price shock and the rise in raw material costs. Added to all this was the challenge of moving production from the old to the new building without stopping processes. However, we are planning strong growth this year. We should reach our pre-fire production levels as early as January, and we intend to keep growing throughout the year. Therefore, despite the slowdown in the furniture market around the world, we have set ourselves an ambitious target of increasing sales by around 50% to almost EUR 37 million," says Tomas Mauricas, the CEO of Kauno Baldai.

According to him, this goal will be achieved by significantly more efficient production in the new building. Shorter processes, lower costs, and higher production speed will enable the company to compete successfully in the main markets of Scandinavia, Benelux and Germany. The latter accounted for 21% of total revenues last year.

"Recently, there has been growing optimism in the raw material markets, with wood prices stagnating and some grades rising by several per cent. We expect this to be a long-term trend. But we are also working on new collections that we will present at exhibitions in Poland and Germany, so we expect new contracts from there. Our reliable and regular partners, who have seen and appreciated our potential in the new factory, are promising more orders. So we should be able to reach €70 million, almost three times last year's sales, in four to five years," said Mr Mauricas.

"Kauno baldai, which employs almost 400 people, completed the construction of a new 28 000 sqm factory last year. The investment, including equipment, amounted to more than EUR 30 million. All the new equipment will be completed by the middle of this year.