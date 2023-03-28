Lithuanian event and ticket management startup Eventon plans to double its growth this year

According to Tomas Daukša, Eventon was recovering from the turmoil caused by COVID-19 in the events sector last year. "We would like to see better results sooner rather than later, but given the circumstances, we are happy to have ended last year in profit," says Daukša, adding, "We will grow this year."

Eventon currently has more than 170 registered business clients. These include both public and private sector organisations of all sizes, such as Linas Agro, Autobrava, Placer.lt and others.

"One of our oldest clients is from the public sector. We have been cooperating with the State Tax Inspectorate for over 4 years," T. Daukša explains.

According to him, the focus on data protection and cyber security has become a key variable for successful and long-term cooperation with public sector clients.

"We are well aware of this, which is why we have focused on implementing high-security standards from the very beginning. These and the fact that we are a local platform help build the trust that has led customers to increasingly choose us over foreign alternatives," says Eventon's CEO.

Growth in the shadow of the pandemic has been made possible by EU funding

In order to create as much added value as possible for the platform's users, Eventon has also focused on the system's functionality. This has been a particular focus and resource in 2022 as part of the E-business LT project.

"We have optimised time-consuming activities that were previously only performed manually by giving our customers the opportunity to automate them. We have introduced an automated service booking module, automated reminders for unregistered event participants, an automated software code launch module and Unit tests," said T. Daukša.

The features he listed were also complemented by other options: an interface with social networks that speed up registration and login for new users, a cross-selling module that facilitates the purchase of additional services, and the ability to generate discount codes by user group for more flexibility. The platform has also introduced a Page speed module, which makes it possible to navigate the system's pages even faster and smoother.

T. According to Daukša, the upgrades helped prepare Eventon for a growth spurt and created the conditions for more efficient client work and the opportunity to increase the volume of sales of tickets to their events.

Eventon is expected to roll out further upgrades in the first quarter of this year.

Doubling the number of customers

According to T. Daukša, the system changes made in 2022 have also laid a solid foundation for Eventon to increase its visibility and position itself more aggressively in the market.

"We feel confident because we know that we can create a lot of added value for our clients. This year we plan to strengthen brand recognition and intensify our communication on social networks," the Eventon founder shared his plans.

According to him, the number of customers is also expected to increase as brand awareness grows and should be at least twice as big as it is now by the end of the year.

"We are mostly looking to add event organisers, PR and advertising agencies, as well as public sector institutions to our client list," said Daukša.

"Eventon reports that its clients have successfully organised a total of more than 1 000 paid and free events of all types and sizes, attended by more than 90 000 people using the platform.

The Lithuanian-founded self-service platform offers a choice of two payment plans: a fixed subscription or a flexible one, where a fee is charged per ticket sold (up to a maximum of EUR 1.5 per ticket).

As an Eventon customer, you can not only sell tickets or register participants, but you can also create an event website, survey participants, send them newsletters, and many other options that are essential for organising events for your company, institution or organisation.