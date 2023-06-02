Mr Mikalauskas is appointed CEO of SBA Urban

„A professional who has gained experience in both large and fast-growing businesses joins the SBA Group's real estate team. SBA Urban is in a phase of rapid development – in line with the refined strategy, we are expanding market segments, and developing new real estate concepts and business models, the potential of which we intend to use Lithuania and abroad. We believe that Andrius' energy, experience in strategic expansion, and knowledge of various customer segments will help further accelerate our ambitious strategy's implementation,“ says L. Šepetys, Chairman of the Board of SBA Urban.

Before joining SBA Urban, Mr Mikalauskas spent several years as the head of Barbora, an e-commerce network that has been actively developing and is controlled by the shareholders of Vilniaus prekyba. He was also Chairman of the Management Board of Barbora's Polish branch. A year ago, he was Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Vilniaus Prekyba. Also, he took on various duties in other group's companies. Before working at Vilniaus prekyba and related entities, Mr Mikalauskas worked for several years at the Lithuanian and Indian offices of the global business consultancy company EY (Ernst & Young), where he advised companies on business acquisitions.

„I am joining an innovative group for which real estate is not just about developing and selling new buldings. I am inspired by SBA Urban's lapproach to ong-term value creation, ambition, drive and architectural aesthetics. I look forward to contributing my experience and energy to successfully realising SBA Urban's strategic goals, including international expansion,“ says Mikalauskas.

SBA Urban operates as a parent management company with finance, investment management and other centralised functions. The company implements its strategic directions through three subsidiaries, Urban HUB, Urban LIVE and Urban WIND.

Urban HUB is currently undergoing intensive development in strategic locations in Kaunas and Vilnius, with an estimated investment of more than EUR 130 million. Urban LIVE is involved in the development of large mixed-use developments and is currently developing the Nemunaičių district in Kaunas near Nemunas Island. Urban WIND will develop unique townships surrounded by nature.

Svencelė, which is the wind capital of Lithuania, has been chosen for the first project. The expected investment is around EUR 60 million. SBA Urban also owns BLC, a business centre complex developed in Kaunas next to SBA's renovated Vienybės Square, as well as three Green Hall Valley office buildings.