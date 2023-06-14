Robotex has become ABB‘s exclusive partner in Lithuania.

„The strategic partner status is a recognition of the work and expertise of our entire team, proving that we are a reliable customer and provide the highest level of service. During almost 15 years of operation, we have installed close to 200 robots and automated systems not only in Lithuania but also abroad, so close cooperation with the world's leading manufacturer of industrial robots, ABB, will give us an additional impetus to improve, to offer our customers the latest products and the most innovative solutions,“ says Andrius Kochanskas, CEO of „Robotex“.

He said that before being granted the status of an exclusive partner, Robotex's engineering activities, technical base and sales were audited. The audit will be repeated every three years to maintain the status.

„The ABB Robotics Value Provider Partner status demonstrates that Robotex has the highest level of competence and the necessary experience in the deployment of ABB robotics products and solutions. The company develops high-value-added solutions that can be competitive in the local market and on a global scale. With a truly competent team, Robotex is able to offer the most sophisticated technological solutions to industrial companies and to help them address the challenges of increasing efficiency and productivity, as well as the shortage of employees,“ says Linas Žukauskas, Head of ABB's Baltic Robotics business.

The strategic partnership with ABB will give Robotex access to the world leader's state-of-the-art technologies, solutions and databases, as well as training programmes and other benefits. This will enable better, faster and more efficient service delivery to customers. Only two companies in Lithuania currently have ABB Value Provider partner status.

About Robotex:

SBA's Robotex deploys robotics and automation solutions in furniture manufacturing, wood processing, electronics, the food industry, logistics and other companies. These projects help businesses increase production efficiency, ensure more stable product quality, reduce production costs and help workers avoid physically demanding and monotonous work. The company's services range from consulting and developing a robotics strategy to finding a tailor-made solution and servicing and maintaining the robots already in place. The company's sales in 2022 amounted to €2.9 million, 16% higher than in 2021.