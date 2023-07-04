„Nemunaičiai“ will expand to double its territory on the Nemunas coast in the centre of Kaunas

„We are creating the history of the new Kaunas. Even before the Nemunaičiai project was launched, we had a vision to organically and conceptually develop the entire area along the river. We will turn this vision into reality by joining forces with a partner. By continuing the project on behalf of Nemunaičiai, we will continue to consistently create a prestigious city within a vast area, where residential space, leisure, services, offices, and more will organically merge, all close to nature, the banks of the Nemunas and the city centre. We will develop the quarter in phases until 2027,“ says Andrius Mikalauskas, CEO of SBA Urban.

Urban LIVE, a residential development company owned by SBA Urban, and TABA Invest, a partner company, have established a new real estate development company in which each partner owns a 50% stake.

„We believe in Kaunas and its prospects. The project is large in scale – the developed area could reach up to 51,000 square metres. However, we have no doubt that the sustainable, organic development of the entire territory, seamless and aesthetic architectural solutions, together with the experienced real estate developers SBA Urban will help to create an exceptional district. The once forgotten left bank of the Nemunas River is already coming to life and becoming a strong attraction“, says Tautvydas Barštys Jr., CEO and shareholder of TABA invest.

The project is currently undergoing preparatory work, with the partners working on a concept for the whole district, searching for the best infrastructure and architectural solutions, and defining the possible timeframes for the implementation of the project's phases. Egidijus Ripkauskas, Director of Urban LIVE, has been appointed as the manager of Urban River, which will implement the project.

According to Ripkauskas, the focus here will be on the harmony of life. The spaces will be mixed-use, with all the most necessary and important services and places close by, thus implementing the idea of a „15-minute city“.

„We will develop the district with sustainability principles that are important to us, so we will not only develop new infrastructure, but we will also pay attention to preserving the historical details of the waterfront. In the district, we will combine the old with the new and the new with the old. So we will keep some of the outstanding older buildings and spaces and bring them back to life, integrating them into the overall architectural concept. We will make the waterfront open to all – those who live, work or spend their time here,“ says Ripkauskas.

The new project will be located next to Nemunaičiai, which is already being developed on a 2.5-hectare plot by SBA Urban. In addition, the infrastructure on the left bank of the Nemunas will be complemented not only by the newly planned project but also by the municipality's development on the island of Nemunas. There are plans to build the M.K. Čiurlionis Art Centre, as well as a bridge to connect the left bank of the river to Nemunas Island, where the Žalgiris Arena is located, an Olympic-size swimming pool has been opened, and the science museum „Science Island“ is being completed.

In addition to Nemunaičiai, SBA Urban, the SBA Group's real estate sector company, is developing the business centre BLC in Kaunas, next to the SBA-renovated Vienybės Square, and in Vilnius, the company manages the Green Hall business valley. This year, the largest commercial city in the Baltic States, Urban HUB, was launched in Kaunas and Vilnius. SBA Urban is also developing industrial facilities – the Inno Line factory in the SBA Industrial Innovation Valley near Klaipėda and the new Kaunas Furniture Factory.