SBA Urban is developing a prestigious-class apartment project by the seaside

"We are entering the prestigious real estate segment in the seaside by using all the experience of the SBA real estate team in developing architecturally aesthetic, high-quality commercial and residential projects.

Lithuania has a very small seaside, so we are taking this project very responsibly. We have been working on “Kopų slėnis” for years to ensure that every aspect and detail has been considered.

We will invest almost EUR 10 million in the project to ensure that the new houses become an organic part of the seaside, offering our customers a peaceful and tasteful getaway," says Arnas Bušmanas, Head of Development at SBA Urban.

Smart technical and architectural solutions

The project is located on one of the first lines along the coast - just 150 metres away. It comprises five 3-storey A++ energy-class buildings with a total of 65 apartments. Newcomers will be able to choose from small apartments of 18 sqm and larger apartments of over 100 sqm with large balconies of 9 sqm. The average price of a fully finished square will be around EUR 5,600.

"We do not doubt the demand for high-end projects by the seaside, but at the same time, we understand that when building a house in the midst of a unique environment, it is necessary to look for high-quality technical and architectural solutions. We have left over 60% green spaces in the area we manage. We have chosen clinker tiles for the finishes of the new houses, aluminium shopfront windows in the apartments, and high ceilings of up to 4.8 metres on the upper floors.

We have worked meticulously on every aspect of the project - the landscaping, the staircases, and even elements such as smart locks. We want residents to feel like they have their own personal seaside retreat," says A. Bušmanas.

“Kopų slėnis” will meet the highest sustainability requirements for residential buildings. It will be equipped with rooftop solar panels, gas underfloor heating, air conditioning and air recuperation. Solar control for windows will save heating and cooling costs.

The architecture of “Kopų slėnis” was developed by the SBA Urban team together with the renowned Lithuanian architectural studio HEIMA Architects. The focus here is on the stylistic harmony between the buildings and nature, with materials of natural colours and textures that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also durable and adapted to the seaside climate. The long-lived pine trees, which not only surround the site but also green up the valley spaces, remain at the heart of the project. The buildings are designed to blend in with the pines, not the other way around. Coniferous branches will reach a large part of the balconies, further emphasising the importance of nature for both the developers and future residents.