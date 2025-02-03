EnglishBusiness Tribune

The SBA group has allocated EUR 100,000 to help protect the Ukrainian sky

The SBA group was one of the first businesses in Lithuania to support RADAROM! initiative that aims to unite the country's residents and businesses by donating to Ukraine's defence in its fight for freedom. The business group contributed EUR 100,000 to a dedicated account. The funds raised during the campaign will be used to purchase drones and anti-drones from Lithuanian and Ukrainian manufacturers for Ukraine's defence.
Arūnas Martinkevičius, President of the SBA group, says: „The devastating war has been going on for almost three years now, and every day Ukrainians suffer pain and loss. Comparing our daily lives, which are peaceful and prosperous, with those of the Ukrainians leaves one feeling uneasy. That is why we must help Ukraine. Let us remember how we all stood together, with the significant leadership of President Valdas Adamkus, to support Sakartvelo when the occupying army invaded. I remember the feeling of being appreciated, welcomed like a family, and treated in cafés after I had visited the country. With meaningful deeds, we are making the history of Lithuania's future. We are a small nation but brave, determined, and empathetic, and we set an example for other countries. Our hearts are big! I believe that we will stand with the Ukrainians and support them until this senseless war is over. It is the duty of all of us to contribute to the security of our country and to help the Ukrainian people“.
The SBA group also invited all its employees from across the companies to donate to the RADAROM! initiative.
RADAROM! is being organised for the third time by LRT, Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV and Stiprūs Kartu. In the two previous campaigns, businesses and citizens donated EUR 22.8 million. The money was used to purchase 17 radars, 69 anti-drones, four special vehicles for mobile radars and 1,141 safe soldier kits.
Since the beginning of the war, the SBA group has donated around EUR 400,000 in aid to Ukraine and its people. In addition to RADAROM! initiative, to which it has donated a total of EUR 200,000; in the early days of the war, EUR 100,000 were transferred to the Our Hearts and Hands for Ukraine initiative of public organisations. EUR 30,000 were used to buy medical supplies, and a similar amount was donated for drones, thermal imaging cameras, heaters, unique clothing for soldiers and other supplies. Moreover, the SBA also hosted dozens of children from Ukrainian orphanages in its holiday residences and organised volunteering campaigns in various cities to support and help Ukrainians living in Lithuania.

