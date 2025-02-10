Sales of the Lithuanian technology company Inion Software grew in 2024, thanks to smart batteries

According to SolarPower Europe, the number of solar installations in the European Union grew by 4% in 2024 and is projected to grow at an annual rate of 3–7% between 2025 and 2028.

Dr Stanaitis says: The growing importance of renewable energy is one of the key factors in our company’s growth. However, even more significant is that the global sales of smart storage systems, for which we also develop software, continue to increase annually. Various forecasts indicate their sales will grow exponentially over the next few years. Observing these market trends, we constantly strive to improve our existing products and develop new solutions that benefit the renewable energy sector.

One of Inion Software’s innovations for the market in 2024 is a digital tool that collects data from different assets, processes it and creates unique solutions for end users with solar power plants and smart battery energy storage. As a result, the most efficient scenario for charging the battery and selling the electricity can be selected for a specific site.

Inion Software’s management systems for renewable energy producers are becoming increasingly popular outside Lithuania.

For instance, the company undertook more active expansion in Italy in 2024. After starting cooperation with local companies, the Italian market saw a broader introduction of energy storage systems equipped with Inion Software’s AI-driven energy storage management technology.

In addition, in 2024, Inion Software took another important step that contributed to its growth and will be essential for the company’s future – it entered new energy markets and started providing control solutions for wind plants.

Dr Stanaitis continues: WindEurope data shows that in the first half of 2024 alone, 6.4 GW of wind power plants were installed in Europe. However, we have noticed that our country’s wind power potential has not yet been fully utilized. For example, we are in a unique climate zone where wind and solar power generation complement each other and overlap for many days of the year. To ensure a stable generation schedule, energy storage systems must be used. As specialists in energy management, integrating wind plants into our control system was a natural step, encompassing all generation sources and storage devices. We hope that our energy management solutions will benefit Lithuania and other countries.

For more than five years, Inion Software has been developing monitoring and analysis tools for solar power plants, and demand for these tools is growing every year.

The company also develops and adapts smart battery management systems, which use artificial intelligence algorithms to predict and select the most efficient power generation scenario.