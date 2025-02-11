Darnu Group announces completion of the Paupys project: redevelopment cost EUR 200 million

„When we bought the plots in Paupys, our goal was to create a modern, vibrant, experience-rich, yet cosy neighbourhood for the city. We hope that we have succeeded and that Paupys is now cherished by those who live and work here, as well as those who come to relax or simply take a walk. The project has seamlessly integrated into the fabric of Vilnius, making it a great place not only to live but also to work and enjoy leisure time. This was achieved through a combination of factors – from the careful coordination of functions and attention to the smallest details, to investments in architecture, the environment, and public infrastructure,“ says Sigita Survilaitė, CEO of Darnu Group.

Probably the country's most significant redevelopment

One of the largest redevelopments in the country’s history, which began in 2016 and became the most widely publicised project of its kind, has also gained international recognition. In 2022, Paupys was ranked among the world's top four urban projects at the prestigious MIPIM Awards.

„The international recognition of the Paupys redevelopment project even before its completion confirmed that we were on the right track and that the city truly needed a place like this. We designed Paupys in the context of Vilnius' historic Old Town. We wanted the new district to become a contemporary extension of Vilnius Old Town – reflecting its architectural character, well-thought-out functions, and unique atmosphere, expanding it not only geographically but also conceptually,“ says Survilaitė.

Darnu Group estimates that the total developed area of the Paupys district is 115,000 sq. m., with nearly 55,000 sq. m. allocated for residential use. Throughout 10 phases of development, the company has built 904 apartments. The company estimates that approximately 2,000 people live in the area. Darnu Group has allocated EUR 135 million for the development of residential spaces.

Paupys is also home to two business centres – Paupio Verslo Namai (Paupys Business House), spanning 15,000 sq. m., and Paupio Darboteka (Paupys Co-Working Hub), covering 5,000 sq. m. Over 30 Lithuanian and international companies, including well-known brands like EY, MV Group, Spark, and others, lease offices and employ 1,500 people in the district.

Around 80 service-based businesses are also located in Paupys The area features nearly 30 restaurants, cafes, and bars, 10 shops, 8 sports and health facilities, a bank, a veterinary clinic, kindergartens, jewelry and art studios, and other service-based businesses, covering a total area of 10,000 sq. m. In total, the company estimates that the development of office and commercial space in the district cost EUR 65 million.

Public infrastructure and created points of attraction draw people in

According to Survilaitė, the development in Paupys was designed from the outset to create an open and vibrant space, accessible not only to its residents but to all city inhabitants. It offers 23,000 sq. m of recreation and leisure areas, including squares, promenades, walking paths, courtyards, seating areas, and fountains.

According to her, Paupys and its entire ecosystem functions well not only due to the combination of various uses and extensive public infrastructure but also because of key attractions that generate a steady flow of people. Some of the district's most popular spots include the Pasaka cinema, the Re.Formatas sports club (owned by Darnu Group), and Paupio Turgus food court. In recent years, it has become one of the capital's most popular gastronomic destinations, attracting around 1.4 million visitors each year.

The district also attracts visitors with its artistic spirit – Darnu Group, in collaboration with renowned national artists, has created one of the largest open-air art galleries in the capital. The works of nine national artists, situated across various spaces in Paupys, provide a diverse representation of contemporary Lithuanian art.

„Our goal was to create a vibrant neighbourhood, so from the very start of construction, we invested not only in the services we were developing but also in attractions we operate ourselves – encouraging people to visit and return time and again. Furthermore, to provide citizens with opportunities for quality leisure, we focused on events and community-building traditions. Since the district's inception, we've organized over 150 such events. It is good to see that many of these traditions are still popular and cherished today“, says the CEO of Darnu Group.

Survilaitė adds that one of the key objectives in developing the district's public infrastructure and diverse services, which attract large numbers of visitors, was to create convenient transport and communication networks that would allow the area to reach its full commercial potential. The company has invested over EUR 35 million in this infrastructure. The district features over 1,200 underground parking spaces, including 50 for electric cars, nearly 500 bicycle storage spots, and more than 7,000 sq. m of paths.

As part of the development of public and transport infrastructure, the company has planted trees in the area and cleaned up the Vilnia River, removing 10 tonnes of various types of waste over three years. The company estimates that, throughout the development of Paupys, it has spent approximately EUR 1 million on social initiatives, including events, community activities, tree planting, river cleanup, the art gallery, and more.

Exceptional architecture: a witness to history

The district's distinctive architecture invites visitors to explore the area – Darnu Group developed Paupys in collaboration with seven architectural studios: Arches, Eventus Pro, Architektūros linija, T. Balčiūno architektų biuras, Kančo studija, JP architektūra and Ambraso architektų biuras.

During the district's development, special attention was given not only to its functional design but also to its aesthetic expression. Creative architectural solutions were complemented by natural materials such as corten steel, concrete, clinker, wood, and glass, all of which create a harmonious yet varied atmosphere.

„High-quality, aesthetic architecture is one of the key hallmarks of our corporate DNA. However, the beauty of architecture is not just about aesthetics – our experience and research show that architecture shapes people's emotions, daily habits, and choices. In general, they prefer to spend time and feel more comfortable in attractive spaces. This is exactly what we aimed to create by combining various architectural styles and working with the best Lithuanian professionals,“ says Survilaitė.

Through architectural details in Paupys, we also aimed to reflect its rich past, preserving the legacy of old architecture by incorporating elements such as oriel windows and arches. At the Paupys Darboteka business hub, the remnants of the Tyzenhaus tavern, which once stood in the area, have been preserved. Also restored and revitalized is the cultural heritage of the lock factory that once stood here, where Darnu Group now offers Hedonistas boutique apartments for long-term rent.

Darnu Group is currently developing a new residential estate, Sakai, near the Karoliniškės Nature Reserve and the Neris River. The company's plans include the new Launagiai district, set to occupy a 71-hectare site in the southern part of Vilnius, as well as the redevelopment of the 3-hectare Verslo Trikampis (Business Triangle) in the city centre. In addition to these projects, the company is developing the Vilnius Business Park retail and warehouse complex, as well as the main Rimi Lietuva logistics centre near Elektrėnai.