A Sports Club and Dental Clinic Set to Open in Sakai, an Exclusive Neris Riverfront Area

Focus on Infrastructure and Service Diversity

According to Mykolas Čiplis, Sales and Rental Manager at Darnu Group, a well-developed and responsibly planned service offering is one of the key elements of quality urban living. It not only shapes lifestyle but also saves time and money. He says this is just as important for project development as quality housing or well-maintained public infrastructure.

„From the very beginning of Sakai development, we have strived to ensure that future residents have access to the services they need without having to travel far from home. That's why we are actively talking to companies and carefully planning our future service offerings to ensure diversity. The project will concentrate all the businesses in one strategically convenient location open to all Vilnius residents – the central square, which will become the main attraction of the area. We will landscape the square, build cycle and pedestrian paths to provide residents with easy access to the services they need, while also ensuring a steady flow of visitors for the businesses,“ he said.

The company plans for the commercial premises around the central square to house cafés, bakeries, shops, and other service businesses catering to the residents and visitors of the district. In total, Darnu Group offers 8 commercial premises in Sakai district, covering approximately 1,000 sqm of space. The second phase of the project includes a kindergarten.

An Emerging Business Community

The first newcomers in Sakai will be Neodenta, a clinic providing implantology and aesthetic dentistry services, and Re.Formatas, a sports club.

Neodenta, a clinic with more than 24 years of experience in the market, will open its sixth branch in Lithuania. The company provides a wide range of implantology and aesthetic dentistry services in Kaunas, Vilkaviškis and Vilnius. This is the second Neodenta branch in the capital. A few years ago, the clinic was located in another project developed by Darnu Group, the Paupys district.

„We were attracted to Sakai district because of its modern vision, its focus on a high quality of life and, of course, its scale and strategic location, which will allow us to meet our business needs and development strategy. We want to contribute to the well-being of the local population and integrate harmoniously into its community from the very start of the project – we will pay special attention to the comfort of our clients in the clinic, aiming to offer the most modern and efficient dental services,“ says Laurynas Kunčius, Development Manager of Neodenta.

Sakai will also feature the uniquely conceptual sports club Re.Formatas, managed by Darnu Group, and specializing in group training. The fast-growing brand will open its third branch. The clubs are currently located at SEB Arena and in Paupys district, bringing together a community of over 1,700 clients.

According to Ramūnas Grušas, the manager of Re.Formatas, having a sports club close to home is one of the most appreciated advantages of the residents.

„Sports close to home are not only beneficial due to their convenient location, but also because of the community of neighbours with whom you can connect in a different atmosphere. While we also offer a traditional gym space, our focus is on a variety of small-group workouts that provide more individualized attention from a trainer. In the new sports club in Sakai, we will strive to maintain a high standard, offering not only a cosy atmosphere and quality training sessions, but also a wide variety of them,“ says R. Grušas.

Construction to Be Completed Next Year

The new Sakai neighbourhood, being developed in two phases, spans over 8 hectares of land, surrounded by unique nature, next to the Karoliniškės Nature Reserve, and along the bank of the Neris River. The first phase is being built on the bank of the Neris River, with 10 low-rise (3–4 storey) buildings and 306 apartments already under construction. The company is investing €57 million in this phase. It is scheduled for completion in 2026.

In the first phase, the company will create not only a landscaped central square with benches, greenery, a fountain, and cycle paths connected to the city network, but also children's playgrounds, recreation areas with sun loungers, sports fields, and picnic areas.

During this phase, Darnu Group will also undertake reconstruction and renovation work on K. Jelskio street, from the intersection with Parodų street to the intersection with Šaltinių street. This will provide even more convenient access for local residents to the city's main arteries and improve road quality for those traveling by alternative transport.

The company will landscape up to 60% of the block near the river, covering a total of 2.74 hectares. The already abundant vegetation in the project area will be enhanced with perennial herbaceous plants, herbs, trees, shrubs, and various fruit trees and bushes.