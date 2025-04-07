The new SBA factory – the most significant Lithuanian investment in the USA: USD 35 million already invested

Lithuania's most significant investment in the USA

Jurgita Radzevičė, Head of SBA Home, a company that operates four furniture factories in Lithuania: „SBA's first factory in North America is Lithuania's largest ever investment in the USA. Despite the size of the project and the amount of work involved, we are on schedule and plan to start production in the last quarter of this year. We are pleased that we have decided to order well in advance from Europe and ship most of the necessary equipment to the USA by the end of January. If we were to do this now, the customs duties could immediately cost several million dollars more“.

However, she said, there are still risks, as some of the equipment will have to be purchased and imported later, as there are no manufacturers in the United States. Therefore, estimates are being made on how the announced tariffs may affect future investment in equipment and the supply of some components for furniture production. The new company's production will be sold locally in the USA. SBA Home North Carolina is expected to produce over 2 million units of furniture annually. Sales in 2026 are expected to reach around 40 million.

Both Lithuanians and Americans will be working there

The recruitment process at SBA Home North Carolina is gaining momentum to bring in new employees. It is planned that around 70 people will be employed during the first six months of operation, with the number expected to reach 250 as production volumes grow.

To ensure a smooth start-up process, SBA Home North Carolina invites experienced furniture manufacturing professionals from Lithuania to join the company: machine operators, electricians-automation technicians, and mechanics-technicians. They are covered for travel, settling-in costs, and other additional benefits.

A gift to the city community

The majority of the workers at the new SBA factory will be American. At a special event at the new factory, residents learned about career opportunities, observed the equipment being installed, saw how furniture would be made, and tasted Lithuanian delicacies.

The gathering enthusiastically welcomed the news that SBA Home North Carolina would build and donate an outdoor pickleball court, which is very popular in the USA, to the local community in Moxville.