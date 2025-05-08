Nature getaway: clients count stars not only in the sky, but also when evaluating service quality

Stars are also necessary when vacationing in tents

The approaching summer encourages travellers to plan weekend getaways and overnight stays in nature. Accommodation providers are currently seeing at least a one-third increase in enquiries. Many people are not only asking about availability in standard rooms or holiday cabins. Still, they are also interested in pitching a tent or staying overnight in a camper van.

Rasa Tamošiūnaitė, Head of the four-star Slėnis Trakuose campsite:

After spending winter in the city, many travellers want to escape to the bosom of nature in the forest or by a lake, at least for the weekend. However, it is also important for them to find amenities such as water, electricity, showers, barbecue facilities, or even dining options. Knowing their needs, they can choose a campsite or other accommodation that offers their desired services.

What earns a star rating on a certificate?

The Consumer Rights Protection Service evaluates and classifies accommodation services. Campsites, like hotels, can be awarded 1–5 stars. Guest houses and motels are rated with a maximum of four stars.

Vygandas Lazauskas, President of the Lithuanian Camping Association:

Mandatory classification of leisure service providers is essential, as it raises service quality, brings the sector closer to Western standards, and helps customers understand what amenities to expect when they arrive for a holiday. The more stars, the more services and entertainment guests can look forward to.

Rasa Tamošiūnaitė, Head of Slėnis Trakuose, located on the shores of Lake Galvė in the Trakai district and owned by the SBA group, elaborates further:

The stars on the license don't appear randomly. This year, we invested around EUR 50,000 to provide holidaymakers with more comfort, high-quality services, and entertainment for children and the whole family. We have improved our rating from two stars to four thanks to these investments.

Tamošiūnaitė concludes that achieving a 4-star rating is not easy. Having showers, electricity, or a place to park your car is not enough. Tourists arriving at such a resort will also find a restaurant, playgrounds, sports areas, internet access, a laundry, a professional team, a safe location, and more.

The sector is recovering

Lazauskas states that camping has recently become increasingly popular and is catching up with pre-pandemic levels. He estimates that the 34 classified campsites operating in Lithuania can accommodate around 10,000 holidaymakers at any one time. According to the President of the Lithuanian Camping Association, the most frequent foreign visitors are Germans, Poles, Dutch, and Finns. They usually arrive in campers. Meanwhile, Lithuanians are likelier to pitch tents or choose accommodation in cottages or rooms, although the number of those coming with mobile homes is also growing.

Lazauskas concludes that there is still a common myth in Lithuania that campsites are mainly intended for tourists from Germany, even though in most European countries, this type of holiday or overnight stay is typically chosen by 80% of residents.