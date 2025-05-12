Darnu Group is the first to offer cumulative lease services in the commercial warehouse market

These benefits are available without any major long-term commitments.

According to Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group, business clients who have already moved into these premises appreciate their convenient location, energy efficiency, and versatility – making it easy to combine office, storage, and retail functions under one roof.

However, many companies – particularly small and medium-sized ones – still operate in outdated facilities that limit their activities and generate high daily costs. While the need for modern premises is clear, relocation is a major step influenced not only by business strategy and planning but also by available resources, external economic conditions, and the broader global situation.

„For these reasons, businesses now have the opportunity to explore new solutions in the country's commercial real estate market without making major commitments This is still a relatively new category of commercial property, so the offer helps demonstrate the practical benefits and efficiency of such premises, while also providing the flexibility businesses need if their plans or circumstances change,“ notes Čiplys.

After selecting premises in one of the Vilnius Business Parks and signing a lease agreement, businesses that decide to purchase the property after one year have the option to apply 100% of the first 12 months' rent toward the purchase price, which is fixed at the start of the lease period.

The sale price for this type of property currently stands at around EUR 1,800 per square metre, while rental rates range from EUR 9 to EUR 11 per square metre. Given the type of premises businesses typically rent or purchase, this offer allows them to accumulate a substantial amount — up to EUR 40,000 per year — which is roughly 7% of the initial deposit required to buy such property,“ says Čiplys.

A cost-effective solution

According to Čiplys, sales prices at Vilnius Business Park have remained stable recently. However, gradually recovering demand for real estate, rising design and construction costs, falling interbank interest rates, and overall positive economic trends are creating favourable conditions for price growth in the near future.

„Our experience shows that, over time, the price of such assets tends to rise. When our first Vilnius Business Park opened on Ukmergės Street in 2022, the sale price of premises started at EUR 1,350 – a third lower than it is today. Given these circumstances and forecasts, a cumulative lease solution with the option to lock in the price at the start of the rental period could be an excellent way to secure a more favourable real estate price, both for those planning for the future and for investors,“ notes Čiplys.

He adds that sustainability issues are more important today than ever before – under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, large public interest and listed companies will be required to publish audited sustainability reports starting in 2025.

According to the representative of Darnu Group, this will soon become mandatory for small and medium-sized businesses as well. In this context, the energy efficiency of business premises is becoming increasingly important, driving growing demand for high-energy-class commercial real estate – not only due to lower operating costs, but also because of its higher value and more favourable long-term prospects.

Darnu Group invested approximately EUR 43 million in the construction of the Vilnius Business Parks in Gariūnai and near Ukmergės Street, covering 8,200 and 17,200 square meters, respectively. Construction was completed in the first half of this year. Both business parks are actively attracting a diverse business community, with companies such as Signeda, 4office, Wine Makers, Ramrent, Hidora, and others from various sectors already established there.

Darnu Group is a leading developer of commercial warehouse space in the capital, with approximately 50,000 square meters of such premises.