The largest electric energy storage system in Lithuania has been installed

A remote storage system consisting of a two storage units, 4.3 MVA PCS with a 2 MWh battery and 5 MW solar power plant and a 3.2 MVA PCS with a 2 MWh battery, was installed in Butrimonys, Alytus district.

During the first stage, a local 1 MW power facility with a capacity of 2 MWh was installed at the Švyturys-Utenos Alus brewery, which operates alongside a 2.5 MW solar power plant.

The storage units installed in this project will store surplus solar energy and the cheapest available electricity. This low-cost electricity will be supplied to the factory, significantly reducing its electricity bill.

According to Dr Šarūnas Stanaitis, CEO of Inion Software, the company's storage unit management system was adapted for the project. Using AI, the system manages electricity flows and ensures safe, smooth and efficient operation of BESS.

„Thanks to our control system, both the solar power plant and the storage can be controlled remotely. In addition, the parameters of the power plant will be visible at any time of day, which will greatly facilitate the operation of the entire system. Organisations representing the European renewable energy industry state that limited network capacity and a lack of peak energy storage capacity are currently the main factors limiting the development of solar power plants, so demand for energy storage devices will only increase. We can only hope that this successful project will motivate and encourage other companies in our country. They will invest more in developing renewable energy capacities,“ says Šarūnas Stanaitis.

„By implementing Lithuania’s largest energy storage system, we are making energy more sustainable, flexible and accessible. Green Genius is not only contributing to the green transition; we are driving it forward by empowering industry to become independent and reduce its climate impact“, comments Nerijus Virbickas, Head of Innovation Projects at Green Genius, on the future impact.

Inion Software develops monitoring and analysis tools for wind and solar power plants, which are in growing demand as power plants become more necessary. The company has also introduced smart battery management systems that use artificial intelligence algorithms to predict and select the most efficient battery charging and electricity sales scenarios for clients.

Green Genius is a renewable energy company that develops solar, biogas, wind and green hydrogen energy projects. It currently has a portfolio of over 2.7 GW of projects in eight European countries.