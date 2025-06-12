Darnu Group begins cleaning up 24 kilometres of the Neris River

The first comprehensive study of the Neris River within the city limits of Vilnius, conducted in 2023 by the Support Foundation for Sustainable Initiatives established by Darnu Group, revealed that the river’s overall condition is good. Many species listed in the Red Data Book of Lithuania, along with organisms not seen in the country for decades, were found in the Neris. Slightly lower water quality was recorded in the central and industrial areas of the city. According to Akvilė Liaudanskienė, Director of Corporate Affairs and Marketing at Darnu Group, this in-depth study has not only deepened our understanding of the capital's largest river, but also helped identify the factors necessary for preserving and improving its condition.

„Taking into account the experts' findings, we are committed to improving the Neris not only through active public education, but also by taking concrete action. This year, with the help of experienced partners, we will clean approximately 8 kilometres of the riverbed, with the goal of eventually restoring the entire 24-kilometre stretch within Vilnius city. This initiative stems not only from our environmental responsibility but also from our natural connection to the city’s rivers, as we are developing several real estate projects nearby. In order to balance the needs of modern society and nature, we feel it is essential to care for the capital’s main water bodies,“ says Liaudanskienė.

According to Kęstutis Skrupskelis, member of the Lithuanian Hydrobiological Society and consultant for river initiatives at Darnu Group, who is involved in the research and cleanup of Vilnius’s rivers, the first stage of cleaning the Neris River is expected to cover nearly half a million square metres. The section of the river will measure roughly 8 km in length and 80 metres in average width.

An old fridge and an orange bicycle can be found in the Neris

Over the years, the River Neris has accumulated a lot of litter left by humans, which continues to negatively impact the environment today. Skrupskelis believes that most of us would be surprised to discover what „treasure“ lies hidden in the waters of urban rivers.

„Unbelievably, even in the 21st century, some people still throw rubbish or unwanted household items into the water. Every winter, when the rivers clear up, I like to dive into them within the city limits to see what „valuable objects“ the water hides. Here, you can find plastic or glass bottles, as well as a fridge, an orange bicycle, or an electric scooter that someone no longer needs. Naturally, the concentration of such anthropogenic litter tends to be highest in the most densely populated areas – within or just beyond the city limits. However, we will only be able to draw meaningful conclusions about the Neris riverbed in Vilnius after the river has been cleaned up,“ says Skrupskelis.

That is why it was decided to first identify the major litter hotspots along the Neris.

One of the team’s main tasks is to remove human-made litter, which has entered the river ecosystem, from natural habitats. Not only bottles, old bicycles, and scrap metal, but also hazardous waste such as oil containers, electrical appliances with lithium batteries, and other toxic materials will be removed from the Neris.

During the river cleanup, small pieces of litter will be transported in bags, while larger ones will be loaded onto the support vessel accompanying the divers. A team of five experienced divers will navigate the river downstream through narrow stretches, 2 to 3 meters wide. In shallow sections of the river, divers will use surface diving equipment, while in deeper areas, the cleanup will involve not only compressed air tanks but also additional lighting for low-visibility water.

The first year of the river cleanup will be devoted not only to consistent work but also to assessing the extent of pollution. The data collected will then enable a more accurate prediction of how long it will take to clean the entire 24-kilometre stretch of the river and what resources will be needed.

The aim is to raise awareness

Darnu Group, which has already examined a section of another city river, the Vilnelė, and initiated its cleaning, aims not only to beautify the capital and its surroundings but also to raise public awareness of the ecological problems affecting rivers. These issues are often invisible in daily life but are highly relevant to the city.

One of the priorities for Darnu Group and the cleanup team is to enable the natural regeneration of habitats vital to the local river flora and fauna. Removing pollutants, waste, and other human debris improves water quality, restores the river’s natural flow, and makes the banks more attractive to citizens. This not only allows fish, amphibians, birds, and insects to return but also boosts their populations. For these reasons, it is especially important that river cleanups are conducted with respect for sensitive areas and avoid disturbance during the breeding season. Following the cleanup phases, ongoing ecosystem monitoring is planned to ensure the long-term success of habitat restoration.

All rubbish collected as part of the project will be sorted to separate hazardous, toxic, or highly air-degradable materials.

„It's good to know that a plastic bottle pulled out today will end up at a recycling factory instead of rotting at the bottom of the river. We hope this initiative will help those who carelessly throw rubbish into the river over their shoulders to stop and think,“ adds K. Skrupskelis.

Preparatory work for the river cleanup has already begun, with the implementation planned to span the entire warm summer period. Hydrobiologists and divers hope to clean up the river as quickly as possible, but acknowledge that the intensity and success of the work will depend on natural conditions.

„During the summer period, we will likely face lower visibility and will need to search for litter by swimming along the riverbed and inspecting every creek. However, we expect less rain and more clear-water days,“ adds K. Skrupskelis.

10 tonnes of rubbish removed during Vilnelė River cleanup

Darnu Group, together with the Lithuanian Hydrobiological Society, has previously conducted a detailed study of the Vilnelė River. The study revealed that the river’s ecosystem is home to many rare plants, fish, and birds. Scientists have identified over 30 ecosystem inhabitants protected by the Red Data Book of Lithuania and EU Directives living in the Vilnelė River and along its banks.

The water quality was also analysed using hydrochemical tests. Only small amounts of phosphorus and nitrogen compounds were detected in the Vilnelė, and no significant traces of petroleum products were found.

The Darnu Group’s initiative has also led to the cleaning of this river in the capital. 10 tonnes of litter was collected over a period of three years. Car and tractor tyres, fence segments, shopping trolleys, construction waste and other rubbish was found at the bottom of the river.

So far, the Darnu Group has contributed more than EUR 100,000 to the capital's rivers.