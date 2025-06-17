Urban HUB secures 1,500 Sq. m lease: Gym+ to open new location

Second phase expansion planned

‘In 2025 alone, the occupancy rate at the Kaunas business hub has reached 80 per cent – today, more than 22,000 sqm have already been leased. We are seeing strong market interest and confidence in the Urban HUB concept. Before the end of the second quarter, we secured lease agreements for more than 3,600 sqm with ten different brands’, says Lina Volodzkienė, Head of commerce and development at Urban HUB. ‘Although many businesses in the current market are cautious about expansion, we sense that tenants are looking for high-quality projects with long-term potential. The decision by the Gym+ team to open our project reflects this.’

‘We decided to establish ourselves at Urban HUB after evaluating not only its strategic location – between the A1 and A6 roads – but also its long-term potential’, says Mantas Badikonis, Head of the Gym+ network. ‘This part of Kaunas has lacked quality fitness spaces for both residents and those working in the area. We also feel strong support and motivation from the landlord – the SBA team has ambitious plans for this space and is making great efforts to make the hub attractive both for businesses to establish themselves and for clients to visit.’

The newest and 33rd Gym+ fitness club will open its doors within the already-developed infrastructure of the business hub, offering convenient access and synergy with other businesses. The opening is planned for this autumn.

Visitors to the new club will have access to modern fitness equipment, a variety of group training sessions and the opportunity to relax in saunas.

The business city is becoming a centre of attraction for active people

‘We are developing the Urban HUB project in Kaunas without compromising its conceptual idea. It means that we are establishing businesses that are most relevant to everyday customers in the most accessible and visible locations. A retail area is already operating on the A6 side, and sports facilities are being developed in the interior spaces, ranging from padel and kinesitherapy to a currently operating sports club. Further in, businesses are offering specialised services and offices. I believe that it is precisely this adherence to the concept that will ensure the success of the businesses established in the project’, G. Muliuolis concludes.

Investments in expansion – Kaunas and Vilnius

Kaunas Urban HUB is being developed near the intersection of the A6 road to Karmėlava and the A1 motorway connecting Vilnius and Kaunas. Approximately EUR 100 million is planned to be invested in the project developed by SBA Urban in Kaunas, to be implemented in several stages.

In the capital, near Ukmergės Street, the 22,000 sqm Urban HUB business centre has already been completed, and almost 70% of the premises have been leased. The total investment amounted to EUR 30 million.