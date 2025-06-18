TGS Baltic becomes TEGOS: the change marks a new stage of growth

Over more than three decades, the firm has grown from a national player into a unified team of lawyers operating in all Baltic countries and increasingly beyond. Its structure, mindset and ambitions have evolved and matured, which is reflected in the new name.

‘This is not just a name change – it is a step that reflects who we are today and how our clients see us,’ says Vilius Bernatonis, Managing Partner of TEGOS Lithuania and Chairman of the Baltic States Board. ‘TEGOS sums up what we have created and sets out the trajectory for our future activities.’

This change reflects the firm’s comprehensive growth, characterised by closer cross-border cooperation, a broader range of services, more active international activities and the ability to respond to increasingly complex client needs. TEGOS continues its commitment to walking side by side with its clients, helping them grow by providing practical solutions that create long-term value.

The name TEGOS comes from the Greek word tégos, meaning ‘protection’. It reflects what the firm strives to deliver every day: clarity, structure and trust, enabling bold decisions even in complex situations.

The rebranding aligns the firm’s identity with its existing operations and paves the way for the next stage of regional and international expansion.

About TEGOS

TEGOS is a leading and internationally recognised business law firm in the Baltic States, consistently ranked in prestigious international legal rankings such as Chambers & Partners, Legal 500 and IFLR1000. With over 30 years of experience, strong cross-border capabilities and a united team of 200 lawyers, TEGOS provides high-value legal services that help clients grow and ensure long-term success, both regionally and internationally.

In recent years, the firm’s revenue from international clients has grown by 30%. For the second year in a row, the firm was ranked No 1 in Lithuania in terms of the number of transactions in the international Mergermarket ranking. The client loyalty index (net promoter score – NPS) is over 80, which is several times higher than the average for the professional services sector.