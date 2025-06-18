The days of buying homes from blueprints are over: now you can explore unbuilt homes in Lithuania

Technology is changing the experience of buying real estate

According to Andrius Mikalauskas, Head of Urban LIVE, both the first and second stages of the Nemunaičiai project generated significant interest as soon as the initial drawings were released.

„Buying a new home is both a dream come true and a considerable challenge. Both when choosing and when settling in, you have to answer many questions – imagine what size sofa or shower will fit and whether the chairs you have chosen will match the colour of the walls. And if you are choosing a flat 'off plan' when only the first floors have been designed, then these questions are even more difficult to answer. That is why we make the decision easier for customers who choose a flat in Pasaka project; we make the decision easier and provide a unique opportunity to use VR not only to walk around a specific flat from the living room to the bedroom or bathroom but also to look out of the window, understand the possible layout more easily or even create interior design visions,“ says A. Mikalauskas.

The partners of this idea are VR ARENA Home. Its founders say that VR is a technology ideally suited to the real estate market.

„The essence of real estate is three-dimensional space, and the primary function of VR is to create the feeling that you are actually in that space. Pasaka and Nemunaičiai projects are the first in Lithuania where you can use VR to walk around your future home. It shows that they are not only interested in working with advanced technologies but also want to contribute to the creation of a smarter, more innovative real estate market. VR has great potential in the real estate sector – as technology improves, buying a home after taking a virtual tour will become as common as buying based on visualisations. If you can walk into a house and experience it, why wouldn't you? „ says Domas Sabockis, co-founder of VR ARENA Home.

Take a walk through a home while its walls are still rising

According to A. Mikalauskas, the VR tour will undoubtedly help customers decide more quickly whether to purchase a flat.

„Those looking for a home in Nemunaičiai will be able to assess the convenience of the layout according to their needs and compare several flats they like. It will allow planning certain adjustments, such as rearranging partitions or furniture because the VR tour images and space correspond to the actual measurements,“ says A. Mikalauskas.

He also adds that during the VR tour, buyers will be able to see the view from the windows of each flat, which will help them decide whether the flat meets their needs.

„The buyer will be able to 'test' whether they can reach the top shelf of a wardrobe or check if the coffee table in the living room feels too low. Beyond the benefit of experiencing the interior space, the client will also be able to assess the view from the window in an unbuilt project – whether it's the nearby River Nemunas, the inner courtyard, or other buildings in the area. These views will be individually adapted to each flat. If there is a flat with an identical layout, the buyer can switch between floors at the touch of a button to evaluate which option suits them best. VR technology will significantly ease the decision-making process,“ emphasises A. Mikalauskas.

From glasses on the table to furniture layout

In addition, D. Sabockis explains this VR experience will allow you to feel even the most minor details that are important when deciding to buy a flat.

„This experience will allow you to see the flats as if you were already living in them. You will see even the smallest details, such as a steaming dinner on the table, as well as the real view from the window. The client can inspect every corner – check how much space there is at the dining table, whether a sofa will fit, and what it feels like to stand in the bathroom. This is not a static visualisation – it is a realistic, interactive experience that allows you to feel the home down to the smallest details,“ notes D. Sabockis.

A. Mikalauskas concludes that more innovative solutions are planned for the future to help clients assess the comfort of a flat according to their needs.

„Every buyer will be able to adjust the interior design solutions in their specific flat. In the future, we plan to offer clients who have already purchased flats and prepared interior designs the opportunity to use VR to „try out“ the comfort of their flats before starting the furnishing work. By trying out this unique experience ourselves with our team, we saw how much it can save not only time but also money by avoiding certain mistakes or wrong decisions,“ says A. Mikalauskas.