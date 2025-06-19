Research shows that people in the Baltic countries prefer working in offices: what are the future trends for workplaces?

„In the rapidly changing world of business, it is not only how we work that is changing, but also where we work. Together with our partners at Newsec, we brought together professionals in this field to review what is needed for a functional and inspiring workspace,“ said Andrius Mikalauskas, Head of Urban LIVE, the company developing Nemunaičiai.

Lithuanians choose office work

Kaunas is a rapidly growing city. According to data presented at the event by Kaunas IN, the population here has been increasing by approximately 1% annually since 2018. This growth is inextricably linked to positive migration trends – over the past seven years, Kaunas has attracted more than 45,000 new residents. Along with the growing population, investments are also increasing – since 2017, Kaunas has attracted more than EUR 700 million in foreign capital and created as many as 10,000 jobs, primarily in the engineering, IT, and service sectors.

It is evident that the demand for office space in Kaunas remains stable and is growing. At the beginning of 2025, the vacancy rate for Class A premises was only 2.2%, which indicates a very low supply of high-quality office space. „Kaunas office market is inevitably maturing – we are currently at a stage where new developments must respond not only to the demand for space but also to expectations for sustainability, community and versatility, „ said Aivaras Katinas, Senior Consultant at Newsec Real Estate Solutions, at the event.

According to him, only 12.7% of employees in Lithuania often or regularly work from home, which is almost half the European Union average. Working from an office is still the dominant choice in the Baltic countries.

A positive environment helps people feel valued

A closer look at employee expectations reveals that people are seeking more than just a desk and a chair. „In our region, the office remains not only a functional platform but also a social and cultural one – people want to belong to a community, see their colleagues and share ideas in person, „ said Donata Bužinskaitė, Design Director at Gensler, one of the world's largest architecture, design and planning companies, in Paris.

„Our research shows that employees value workspaces that allow them to choose according to their working style – to concentrate, socialise, create or even relax. A café serving quality food, a place to rest and relax, as well as outdoor spaces and quiet areas, are among the most important office areas for employees after their workspaces. Flexibility in the modern office is becoming a necessity rather than an added benefit. As many as 86% of respondents to our survey said that a positive workplace experience helps them feel valued,“ added Ingrida Martinkus, Design Director at Gensler in London.

Vision of the workplace of the future

The event's guests were given a tour of the Nemunaičiai district, which is being developed by SBA Urban and is one of the most ambitious projects currently underway in Kaunas, located on the left bank of the Nemunas River. Special attention was paid to the Hermanas business centre, which demonstrates what a modern, sustainable and people-friendly office can look like. Participants had the opportunity to take a closer look at the architectural solutions and surroundings of the building.

„The new business centre stands out not only for its architecture and location – this office combines the highest standards of sustainability, comfort and aesthetics. The design aimed not only to create a modern working environment but also to ensure human well-being, so considerable attention was paid to natural lighting, acoustics, green spaces, and energy efficiency. It will not just be an office – it will be a place that inspires people to work and create,“ says A. Mikalauskas.

The nearly 11,000 sqm business centre is the first of two planned business centres in the Nemunaičiai district. The SBA group, in collaboration with its development partner, TABA Invest, plans to invest over EUR 250 million in the development of the 6-hectare district.