Artūras Ketlerius joins SBA group as Head of communications and marketing

„As we gain momentum together with the SBA group, we are focusing on developing business concepts that have the potential to be successful in international markets. As our geographical reach and scope of operations expand, communications and marketing have become an important strategic function that not only contributes to the development of the organisation's culture but is also involved in all business processes. I believe that Artūras' ability to develop a long-term communication strategy and turn it into action plans is the foundation for building a successful and sustainable company. It will also strengthen SBA's position as an innovative, socially responsible and global group of companies in Lithuania and abroad,“ says Arūnas Martinkevičius, President of the SBA group.

„A strong organisational culture and social responsibility – SBA has been demonstrating leadership in these areas for some time now. It is an organisation that acts boldly while maintaining ties with the community. Today, communication is not just what we say – it's also how we act and the impact our actions will have in 5 or 10 years. By joining the SBA team, I see an opportunity not only to fulfil the ambitions of this group but also to build an even stronger reputation that will inspire others to follow our example,“ says A. Ketlerius.

A. Ketlerius is an expert in corporate communications and reputation management, with extensive experience in the real estate, energy, and capital markets sectors. He began his career in the media and, since 2018, has served as the Head of public relations at Ignitis group (formerly Lietuvos Energija), later assuming the role of Head of corporate communications. In recent years, he has been responsible for communications at the Vilnius development company. During his career, he has managed corporate communications projects in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, coordinated communications for the most extensive initial public offering (IPO) in the Baltic States, and served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Lithuanian Communications Association.

The SBA group is one of the largest business organisations in Lithuania, comprising over 30 companies and employing more than 3,500 staff members. The company operates in the market through three holding companies. SBA Home manages the furniture sector, SBA Urban manages the real estate sector, and the Utenos Trikotažas group manages the textile sector. SBA also operates in the robotics and investment sectors.