Rolandas Šležas has been appointed as the new CEO of Urban HUB, a company under the SBA Urban group

„From the very beginning, we developed the concept of Urban HUB with the ambition that their architecture, the synergy of the businesses located there, and the possibility of combining office, warehouse and retail spaces would be successful not only in Lithuania but also in foreign markets. Almost 60% of the space in Vilnius and 80% in Kaunas has been leased, which shows us and our partners that the market has confidence in the new concept. The next important step we plan to take this year is the international expansion of Urban HUB. Therefore, I believe that Rolandas' experience in real estate development, from the initial plan to the opening of the property, will be integral to the success of projects in foreign markets,“ says Lionginas Šepetys, Chairman of the Board of SBA Urban.

Before joining the management team at SBA Urban, R. Šležas worked at Maxima group companies for more than nine years. As the Head of Asset Management, he was responsible for the company's investments, equipment efficiency, and standardisation for almost four years. For the past six years, he has served as Head of the Real Estate and Construction Department at Maxima Estonia. Together with his team, he was responsible for the company's expansion, including the search for new premises and land, construction and renovation projects, as well as real estate purchases and sales.

„I'm joining the SBA Urban and Urban HUB team with ambitious goals – the main one being active expansion not only in Lithuania but also abroad. Throughout my career, I've gained extensive experience working with international markets. I believe that my knowledge and values, which align well with those of SBA, will help these multifunctional projects succeed – both in terms of bold expansion and in achieving high occupancy in already completed developments,“ says Rolandas Šležas, the new Head of Urban HUB.

Today, Urban HUB Kaunas has leased over 22,000 sqm of space in the first and part of the second phase. The project in Kaunas is being developed near the intersection of the A6 road to Karmėlava and the A1 motorway, connecting Vilnius and Kaunas. Approximately EUR 100 million is planned to be invested in the project developed by SBA Urban, which will be implemented in several stages.

In the capital, near Ukmergės Street, 13,000 sqm of space has been leased in the Urban HUB business centre, which has already been completed. The total investment amounted to EUR 30 million.