In one of the most sought-after areas of Vilnius, Šnipiškės, Citus is launching a new development project

Investments in the project by the fund managed by Demus Asset Management will reach EUR 7.95 million.

CITUS Miesto Akordai will be developed in a single phase, meaning future residents won’t have to deal with the inconvenience of an ongoing construction environment. Construction works, managed by Citus Construction specialists, are scheduled to begin at the end of July and are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027. Final agreements with buyers will be signed only once the project is fully completed.

The architectural concept, developed by the 2Bricks architects’ team, features refined design and a thoughtful, distinctive layout. The project will comprise a single six-storey apartment building, offering one– to five-room flats, an underground car park and twelve bicycle storage spaces. It will meet the highest A++ energy efficiency standard and feature high-quality façade finishes, including clinker brick and plaster. The building will also have a green, flat rooftop.

Underneath the building, there will be 30 underground parking spaces, some of which are equipped with electric vehicle charging stations or have been prepared for future installation of technical infrastructure.

Šarūnas Tarutis, Investment Director at Citus:

Šnipiškės is one of the most rapidly evolving areas in Vilnius, where a once chaotic, Soviet-era cityscape is being transformed into a modern, vibrant, multifunctional and creative urban district. A unique atmosphere is emerging here, combining the convenience of city infrastructure with a sense of comfort and community. CITUS Miesto Akordai is our response to the needs of active city dwellers who want to live in a central, yet quieter location.

He emphasises that the project’s concept reflects the priorities of today’s urban residents:

We are targeting people who value quality, comfort and a sense of home. These might be young professionals working in the city centre, child-free couples seeking a unique living space or first-time buyers wanting to live where everything is just minutes away.

A unique offering in the city centre

CITUS Miesto Akordai will offer an intimate residential community with just 45 dwellings, making it one of Citus’s most welcoming developments – an environment where close-knit neighbourhoods naturally take shape.

The selection of dwellings is both diverse and practical, ranging from compact 25 sqm studio apartments to spacious two-storey, five-room flats of up to 110 sqm. The majority (76%) will be the most in-demand one– and two-room apartments, ranging from 25 to 43 sqm. Another 14% will be mid-sized units of 46 to 54 sqm, while the largest flats – four– and five-room flats between 100 and 112 sqm – will make up 10% of the offering, ideal for buyers seeking more space.

Prices will start from EUR 3,900 per sqm, with an average price of around EUR 4,580 per sqm. For comparison, the current average price of new flats in Šnipiškės stands at approximately EUR 4,370 per sqm.

The most exclusive properties in the development, based on total price rather than the per-square-metre cost, will be located on the top floor – four exceptional apartments with ceilings soaring up to 5.6 metres. These units will feature mezzanines and layouts designed across two levels, accommodating four to five rooms within 99–111 sqm, offering sweeping views of the rapidly transforming Žalgirio Street. Buyers will soon be able to reserve their preferred residential property, with sales set to begin at the end of July.

Tarutis highlights the project’s prime location:

Šnipiškės today is not the neighbourhood many remember from a decade ago. It's quickly becoming a modern part of the urban fabric, featuring high-quality infrastructure, green spaces and excellent connectivity. Our project is situated right at the heart of this transformation: the city centre, business districts and leisure spots are all within a 10–15-minute walk. Yet, the development itself remains tucked away from heavy traffic.

A favourable time to buy property

According to Citus analysts, current market conditions are highly favourable for homebuyers. A wide selection of new developments is available, with financing conditions remaining attractive and continuing to improve.

Tarutis concludes:

We’re seeing a strong resurgence in the market after a couple of much slower years. The number of transactions in the first half of this year has doubled compared to the same period last year and has already surpassed the results of the previous two years. Buyers now have plenty of options to choose from, but increasing sales are driving prices upwards. Those considering a purchase shouldn’t wait too long, especially when it comes to high-quality properties in central areas where supply is limited.

He adds that the Šnipiškės district stands out from other parts of the city: a unique ecosystem is forming here, combining infrastructure for work, living and leisure. The area’s appeal is expected to continue growing, along with the value of real estate in the district.