SBA Urban to develop the next phase of the Nemunaičiai residential project together with Gintautas Natkevičius' team

To shape the architectural direction of the third residential project in the Nemunaičiai, SBA Urban organised an international invitational architecture competition. The competition attracted studios from around the world, including Gensler (USA), Entropic (Spain), Arrow (Denmark), as well as Lithuanian studios Archispektras and Do Architects.

„In creating Nemunaičiai, we strive for exceptional quality, aesthetics, and urban sustainability. Natkevičius' team's vision is characterised by boldness, uniqueness, and subtle integration into the environment. These buildings will serve as a symbolic gateway to the new district, situated adjacent to the pedestrian bridge leading to Nemunas Island. This team of architects is well-versed in the architectural rhythm of Kaunas, so we are entrusting one of the most important Nemunaičiai projects to them. We hope to obtain a building permit by the end of 2025 and start construction work in early 2026,“ says Ernesta Railė, Head of Development at SBA's Urban LIVE.

She also notes that the construction work on this prestigious property will be coordinated with the development of the bridge, as well as the H. and O. Minkovskių streets, and other surrounding infrastructure. The main goal is to provide future residents with all the comforts that this new project has to offer.

The project will stand out for its contemporary design – two buildings, six and eight storeys high, will blend harmoniously into the existing urban environment. A total of 42 flats are planned here, each up to 137 sqm in size, with the option to combine them across an entire floor. The development will also feature a two-storey underground car park, as well as spacious terraces offering views of the Neman River and the city skyline. The layout clearly distinguishes between public and private spaces, striking a balance between a sense of community and individual comfort.

Distinctive architectural solutions

The team that proposed the architectural concept stood out with its unique approach – the building is divided into two volumes that descend towards the river in terraces, blending naturally into the complex urban context and opening up views of the Nemunas River.

„The form of the project is somewhat reminiscent of a luxury yacht – this was not a conscious decision, but the association arose naturally due to the sloping terraces, sleek volumes, and open connection to the river. We were seeking a solution that would be lightweight and transparent, blending seamlessly into the environment of this part of the city.

Spacious terraces, panoramic windows, and individual autonomous heating and cooling systems in each flat – all of this contributes not only to comfort, but also to a deeper connection with the space. Moreover, even on a relatively small plot, we managed to create a private inner courtyard – a dedicated area for relaxation and leisure,“ says architect Gintautas Natkevičius, this year's recipient of the National Architecture Awards and the Lithuanian Architects' Association Award. Together with his team, he has designed notable projects, including Kaunas Airport, Mokslo Sala (Science Island) museum, and other acclaimed developments.

According to him, every location has its unique code – a combination of characteristics, stories, and proportions that must be interpreted. When this is achieved, the project naturally integrates into its surroundings: not by copying them, but by complementing and enhancing the existing context.

The name of the new residential phase will continue the tradition started with Nemunaičiai, giving residential projects symbolic names inspired by motifs in M. K. Čiurlionis' works.