Darnu Group expands its Urbihop hotel to welcome 4,000 more guests than last year

„High occupancy rates and strong growth prospects led to the decision early this year to convert part of SEB Arena’s office space into additional hotel rooms. While this year's occupancy rate remains similar to last year's at 86%, the increased room supply and favourable business environment mean we expect to welcome at least 4,000 more guests in the second half of the year than in the same period of 2024,“ says Agnė Lingytė-Grybauskienė, Group Director of Hotel Companies at Darnu Group.

She adds that the hotel sector in the country has faced various challenges over the past few years, including changes in tax incentives, a rapid increase in the minimum monthly wage, and a sharp decline in foreign tourist arrivals. However, the market has adapted, and there are increasing positive signs of recovery.

The rising visibility of Vilnius and Lithuania, the growing number of large-scale events, internationally recognized and increasingly high-quality gastronomic experiences, and the evolving tourism market – where the desire to explore places untouched by mass tourism now often tops travellers’ priorities – all signal the potential for tourism flows to return to pre-Covid-19 levels in the near future,“ says Lingytė-Grybauskienė.

Darnu Group estimates that its managed hotels and restaurants grew last year, generating revenues of EUR 6.5 million – 3% higher than the previous year.

In addition to the Urbihop hotel, the group also owns the Artagonist hotel on Vilnius Pilies Street and the Hedonistas boutique apartments in Paupys, which are offered for long-term rentals.