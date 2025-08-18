AI Takes control of energy at Iki stores

„Acquiring energy storage systems is a key part of our sustainability strategy,“ says Dominykas Stonkus, Head of Energy and Environmental Management at the Iki retail chain. „We want to increase our use of renewable energy and optimize consumption. These systems also provide a backup power source, which helps ensure business continuity in unexpected situations.“

According to Stonkus, the systems are being installed both indoors and outdoors, depending on each store's technical capacity. If they prove effective, Iki will consider expanding their use.

The installation of these systems is closely tied to Iki's investments in renewable energy, particularly solar power. The retail chain began installing solar panels on rooftops in 2022 and recently became the first business in Lithuania to operate a remote solar power plant with a prosumer status. This nearly 5 MW project is expected to cover 7% of Iki's total energy demand this year.

„With AI-powered batteries, Iki will be able to use the energy from its solar panels more efficiently. They can store energy when consumption is low and use it during peak hours,“ says Dr. Šarūnas Stanaitis, CEO of Inion Software. „This will also help reduce electricity costs, take advantage of price fluctuations, and manage surplus energy when the grid has limits. Since the batteries will only be charged and discharged as needed, this will reduce wear and extend their lifespan.“

Stanaitis also notes that AI-managed batteries will significantly shorten the payback period compared to conventional solutions.

Battery usage is growing rapidly in Europe. In 2024, 21.9 GW of new energy storage systems were installed, increasing the total capacity to 61.1 GW. Growth is forecasted to reach 36% in 2025, and by 2029, Europe’s battery capacity is expected to grow to nearly 120 GWh.