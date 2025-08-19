G. Dukauskas becomes the new head of Robotex

Robotex focuses on projects for the furniture manufacturing group SBA Home, aiming to increase production efficiency and implement other robotics and automation solutions.

Gedas Dukauskas:

‘We have ambitious goals, to further strengthen the production efficiency of SBA Home through our projects. I will strive to ensure that Robotex fully leverages the group’s internal synergy and achieves faster growth in efficiency. I am certain this will significantly help SBA Home to maintain its leadership and competitive advantage in the market.’

G. Dukauskas is a professional with extensive experience in manufacturing companies, having led technology divisions and served as a production manager. From 2019 to 2022 he served as Head of Technology at Klaipėdos Baldai, where he gained most of his experience – specifically in the furniture industry – and has also worked in other fields such as the mining industry.