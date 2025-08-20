Darnu Group receives building permit for second part of Sakai development

„Sakai has become one of the most sought-after projects in Vilnius this year. In the first quarter alone, the project’s sales accounted for more than 60% of all high-end apartment sales, and some residents had been waiting for the project for several years before its launch. This shows that the project precisely meets the expectations of today’s residents. More and more people are looking for quality housing in a quieter location, surrounded by greenery and the river, where they can feel connected to nature while still enjoying city amenities and full leisure infrastructure,“ says Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group.

Balanced life between nature and the city

The first phase of Forest Villas will feature low-rise, 3– to 4-storey buildings comprising 177 apartments. Residents on the ground floor will enjoy spacious private courtyards, while those on the upper floors will have roof terraces overlooking the forest.

The development will be designed so that residents in this part of the neighbourhood can enjoy a more enclosed and quieter living environment, without having to move away from everyday amenities – the first part of the project, River Homes, will be accessible in just a few minutes, and will offer a variety of sports, leisure, service and other facilities.

Forest Villas and River Homes will be conveniently connected by the reconstructed K. Jelskio Street, currently being designed according to sustainable mobility standards, with new walking and cycling paths. These paths will link to the citywide network, enabling residents and visitors to move comfortably and sustainably between the neighbourhood and other parts of the city.

Forest Villas will offer a wide range of homes, from cosy 2-room apartments to luxurious 5-room units.

This part of Sakai will also feature exclusive architecture. The houses will be constructed using natural and durable materials such as glass, clinker, and wood, with shapes and designs reminiscent of resort villas. The design of Forest Villas is being developed by Vilniaus Architektūros Studija and Architektūros Linija.

River Homes development accelerates as well

Meanwhile, the previously launched River Homes on the banks of the Neris River is gaining momentum, with the fourth floor rising quickly. In total, Darnu Group plans to build about 680 new apartments on this 8.3-hectare site, as well as commercial premises with an area of about 900 m2 and underground parking lots. Over 50% of the apartments in the first phase of the project have already been sold or reserved. The neighbourhood has already attracted a community of businesses, including the Re.Formatas sports club, the Neodenta dental clinic, and others.

The first phase will include a sports field, play areas, relaxation zones, and picnic and barbecue spots, allowing residents to enjoy the tranquillity of the unique location and the surrounding landscape. The company will also landscape up to 60% of the neighbourhood, covering a total of 2.74 hectares. The vegetation will be enhanced with perennial herbaceous plants, herbs, trees, shrubs, and various fruit trees and bushes.