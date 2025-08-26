Businesses rate their efficiency at 7: the most important challenges identified

Scattered across different locations

According to the survey, 49% of SMEs in the capital operate across multiple premises, with offices in one location and warehouses or commercial spaces in another. Such planning makes day-to-day operations difficult, disrupts smooth process coordination and logistics, and ultimately leads to cost overruns. Businesses estimate that consolidating processes alone could reduce total operating costs by an average of 14%.

According to Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group, a more productive daily routine is likely the main reason why SMEs are now ready to move to new premises.

„For businesses undergoing change and facing these challenges, we recommend first considering a property that can combine several business functions, most importantly office, warehouse, and retail. In this context, the location of such assets and the surrounding infrastructure play a critical role. Experience from businesses in Vilnius Business Parks shows that having all functions under one roof, combined with convenient access for customers, suppliers, and employees, simplifies daily operations and reduces human, fuel, and time costs. It is therefore crucial that they are located on or near the city’s main transport arteries and offer convenient parking options,“ says the Darnu Group representative.

Still operating in premises built during the Soviet era

Darnu Group’s research also shows that 32% of small and medium-sized businesses in the capital are still operating in premises built during the Soviet years or earlier. 48% of respondents acknowledge the need to improve sustainability and estimate that moving to modern premises could reduce their energy costs by an average of 25%.

„Old buildings often fail to meet current standards for ergonomics, sustainability, and energy efficiency, and are more costly to operate due to higher utility expenses. Meanwhile, the A++ energy class and modern solutions, such as individual metering or the option to install private solar panels on rooftops, can lead to substantial energy savings,“ says the Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group.

Austė Valikonytė, sustainability consultant and partner at Sustain Advisory, emphasises that investing in modern, sustainable premises can both reduce costs and build a credible, sustainable image for customers, employees, and investors. She adds that it is increasingly important for organisations to communicate transparently about their energy consumption, building energy ratings, use of renewable energy, and sustainability certificates.

„Under the European Union’s Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which took effect in 2024, large companies are already reporting on ESG, and smaller organisations are expected to gradually follow suit. Today, every forward-looking business is working toward reducing emissions. Therefore, solutions aimed at achieving this goal should be supported at all levels of the organisation, helping to manage long-term risks and stay one step ahead,“ she says.

Struggling to Attract Talent

According to experts, a company’s efficiency depends on both work organisation and employee competencies, but this remains one of the most difficult challenges faced by managers today. And they agree: 58% of SMEs surveyed by Darnu Group report difficulties in attracting new professionals.

According to Kęstutis Jasiulevičius, an expert at the recruitment management company Biuro, the competition for skilled professionals remains intense, increasingly focused not just on salaries but also on working conditions. Businesses are thus under growing pressure to review their workplace quality decisions. According to him, the working environment directly affects employee productivity, retention, and the organisation’s overall appeal in the market.

„Employees expect convenient transport links, modern infrastructure, an ergonomic working environment, and additional services that enhance their work experience. We notice that for these reasons, companies are increasingly turning to business parks or centres, which not only help strengthen the employer’s image but also align with ESG principles of environmental, social, and governance responsibility,“ says the expert.

He adds that companies are choosing not only where to work but also how to work, making premises that integrate modern work culture, efficiency, and sustainability a rational response to labour market challenges.