Andrius Buraitis has been appointed as the new head of Kauno baldai

The furniture sector faces constant challenges and intense competition, so adaptability, creative solutions and continuous process improvement are crucial here. I believe that Andrius’s experience will contribute to the further growth of Kauno baldai, its effective operations and the search for new markets.

A. Buraitis has more than 15 years of management experience in various manufacturing companies. For more than a decade, he worked in the furniture industry in companies such as Gergama, Balticsofa and Dominari. His expertise encompasses not only optimal manufacturing solutions but also ensuring effective supply chains and identifying new markets. He outlines his goals:

I have devoted my career to the manufacturing sector, where furniture production has played a major role. This experience has allowed me to delve into the intricacies of this field and accumulate knowledge that has strengthened my professional skills. One of my main goals at Kauno baldai will be to work with the team to implement innovative solutions that will help strengthen the company’s position in this dynamic market sector.

In 2024, Kauno baldai generated EUR 27.6 million in product sales. The company exports the majority of its output, with the strongest growth this year expected in Germany, where sales are projected to increase by at least 20%. Similar trends are anticipated in the Norwegian market.