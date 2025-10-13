SBA Urban has agreed to lease 1,000 sqm in the Hermanas business centre in Kaunas

Housewarming in just a few months

Andrius Mikalauskas, CEO of Urban LIVE, the company developing Nemunaičiai:

The first clients of the business centre, into which we are investing around EUR 35 million, will move in at the beginning of 2026. One of our strategies for this business centre is to attract innovative companies from the IT sector, so the CyberCare team joining the Nemunaičiai community marks the first step in this consistent strategy. In addition, iLunch, a restaurant chain that brings together 30 outlets, will also open in the new quarter, creating value not only for office employees but also for residents.

The CyberCare IT product customer service centre team, which provides services for products such as NordVPN, Saily and Surfshark, will be located on the third floor of the business centre. Plans call for installing a terrace open to customers and guests. The first floor will feature not only a convenient lunch spot at the iLunch restaurant, but also welcoming green spaces and leisure areas. According to Mikalauskas, the first floor will also house additional clients offering commercial services, creating added value not only for the business centre’s employees but also for the neighbourhood’s residents.

CyberCare CEO Ina Bielskė, continues:

Although we are part of Tesonet and plan to relocate – together with other group companies – to our planned office complex and campus in Kaunas, we have already encountered the need for larger premises for our growing team. When searching for new spaces, we focused not only on the size and potential layout of the premises but also on their location within the city. Therefore, we chose a strategic site close to the future office campus. It was also important to us that, even during this transitional period, the business centre be new and modern, providing daily comfort for our employees. Hermanas and its team met all our requirements – responsiveness was particularly important, as we plan to move into the new office at the beginning of next year.

According to her, the new team office in Nemunaičiai is being planned with the team’s needs in mind. It will feature both open and closed spaces for individual work, meeting rooms and relaxation areas.

The Hermanas office building’s leasing partner, Newsec, is proud of the first lease agreements concluded in the building and eagerly anticipates finalising several more deals that are close to being signed.

Martynas Babilas, Head of Corporate Solutions, Baltics Newsec, shares his insights:

Businesses in Kaunas are increasingly seeking high-quality office space to encourage employees to choose working from the office more often. Nemunaičiai brings a new level of quality and infrastructure to the city, shaping a unique quarter with a complete ecosystem. As the Nemunaičiai buildings continue to rise and it becomes possible to visit the site in person, we are receiving ever greater attention from the market.

Growing business expectations for office spaces

A. Mikalauskas:

Today, real estate developers must take a qualitative step forward to offer potential tenants not only new and modern business premises but also top-quality services – from the very first meetings to the move-in stage. For example, to ensure clients face no additional hassle, the Nemunaičiai team will handle the fit-out of CyberCare’s premises. We also notice that businesses particularly value sustainability solutions and the location of business centres.

The new A++-rated, eight-storey Hermanas business centre will offer the market 10,600 sqm of modern space on the banks of the Nemunas River, in the new centre of Kaunas.

The completion of Hermanas is planned for December 2025, with the opening of businesses scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. Currently, the facade installation is halfway complete, interior finishing is underway, and common areas and engineering systems are being installed. In addition, continuing the Nemunaičiai quarter’s idea of creating lively spaces full of art and culture, an art ideas competition for an artistic installation on one of the Hermanas columns is currently being finalised.

In the neighbourhood – a new pedestrian bridge, renovated street and concert hall

Alongside the construction of Hermanas, a pedestrian and cyclist bridge is rapidly taking shape and will, by 2026, directly connect Nemunas Island with the left bank of the river. Reconstruction of H. and O. Minkowski Streets has also begun, and in the near future, the construction of the M. K. Čiurlionis Concert Hall is planned.

The Hermanas business centre is part of the Nemunaičiai quarter, being developed across a six-hectare site, into which SBA Urban, together with TABA Invest, plans to invest over EUR 250 million. The first stage of the quarter, Miestas, with nearly 170 apartments, was completed and fully sold in 2024. Alongside Hermanas, a multistorey car park with over 500 spaces and the residential project Pasaka are being built, designed by the architectural studio of National Prize laureate Rolandas Palekas.

A building permit has already been obtained for the nearly 8,000 sqm Oskaras business centre, whose architecture was designed by the world-renowned Gensler studio. Next to the bridge under construction to Nemunas Island, a luxury apartment project with a unique view of Kaunas Old Town is being designed in collaboration with Natkevičius’ architectural team.

Development is also continuing on the adjacent three-hectare site on the historic dock, where over 50,000 sqm of mixed-use buildings are planned. Following a competition held in June 2025, five architectural teams from the Netherlands, Denmark and Lithuania were selected.