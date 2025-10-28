CITUS Sãva launches: a new project in Vilnius at an attractive price and featuring 12 community spaces

According to the latest data from Citus analysts, with buyer activity remaining high, monthly housing demand in the Vilnius primary market exceeded supply by about 50% in the last quarter. Between July and September, an average of 535 new dwellings were purchased per month, while 360 new ones were offered. As a result, the total range shrank by about 10% during the quarter.

Šarūnas Tarutis, Head of Citus:

According to Citus experts, the current housing supply in the capital – excluding around 20% of less liquid properties – would last just over eight months. Given the strong demand for housing and ongoing challenges in obtaining building permits, this supply gap is expected to put upward pressure on housing prices over time. Maintaining balance in the market is extremely important, which is why, with this project, we aim not only to supplement the market with new housing but also to stimulate further development in the northern part of Vilnius.

It will offer more affordable, larger apartments for families

According to Tarutis, CITUS Sãva is unique in combining the affordability of economy-class housing with the overall quality of life often characteristic of more expensive projects. ‘People’s expectations are growing – buyers want not only a roof over their heads, but also a welcoming, community-oriented environment and amenities close to home. That is why we have invested in this project not only in apartment sizes and energy efficiency, but also in community building: various spaces for recreation, sports and children, so that every family feels at home here,’ he explains.

The CITUS Sãva estate will offer buyers 209 apartments in various layouts with two to four rooms, ranging from small apartments suitable for young people living alone or in couples to spacious apartments that meet the needs of families. Around 31% will be two-room apartments ranging from 33 to 41 sqm; 66% will be three-room apartments ranging from 56 to 74 sqm; the remaining 4% will be four-room apartments measuring 72 sqm. The development will stand out for its more spacious and affordable apartments for families, which are currently in short supply on the market.

Tarutis elaborates:

Last year, there was a lot of discussion about the decreasing size of homes. We can now see that during the 2024–2025 period, demand has increased not only for the smallest residential properties but also for the largest ones. This is understandable – as housing affordability improves, people are becoming more confident in making decisions that reflect their expectations. However, they still have to consider housing prices and their financial possibilities. As a result, demand for medium-sized apartments – those with two to three rooms – has declined slightly, though not significantly. Whether this trend will persist, we’ll see in the future.

In his view, this is likely due to improving housing affordability, driven by declining Euribor rates, rising wages and relatively stable housing prices in recent months. On the one hand, more economy-class buyers seeking compact homes may now be entering the market and deciding to purchase a property they had previously postponed. On the other hand, families with greater space needs are also increasingly able to meet those needs.

Since the beginning of 2024, the average relative demand for one-room apartments has grown by approximately 4.5 percentage points, while demand for four-room apartments has increased by around four percentage points.

Unique solutions – plenty of parking spaces and leisure areas

The first stage involves the design of one apartment building with 69 apartments and a commercial building, while the second stage involves three apartment buildings with 140 apartments. All buyers of apartments in the project will receive bicycle storage as a gift, with 209 units available.

The project is aimed at welcoming various families – both young first-time buyers and growing families – looking for larger residential properties. Prices for the first phase of the project start at EUR 2,580 per sqm, which is a third less than the current average price of apartments on offer in the capital. The average cost for the project will be around EUR 2,900 per sqm. For comparison, the average price in Pašilaičiai is currently EUR 2,913, in Pilaitė – EUR 3,012, in Fabijoniškės – EUR 3,070, in Justiniškės – EUR 3,362 and in Viršuliškės – EUR 3,667 per sqm.

Despite this, CITUS Sãva will feature a solution that has proved successful in other projects: alongside high-quality materials, top-tier energy efficiency (with a heat recovery unit installed in every apartment) and Class C acoustic comfort, and a secure, fenced territory, all project buildings will have 12 leisure spaces on the basement (-1) level, including playrooms for children and teenagers, adult relaxation areas, quiet and reading rooms, and three gyms.

Tarutis summarises:

Every solution in the development strikes a balance between practicality and quality of life. The enclosed courtyard will be landscaped, with separate areas planned. Each apartment building will have shared indoor spaces – children’s playrooms, gyms and recreation rooms – that residents can use for watching movies or quiet work. Such solutions are usually found in higher-end housing projects, but we strive to provide added value to all buyers – and this has proved to be successful in other projects. Carefully selected materials, a convenient layout and balconies – all this adds value for residents who want to live comfortably at an affordable price. I believe that everyone will find what they call a real home here – both physically and emotionally.

The entire project includes plans for 223 parking spaces, which will significantly simplify residents’ daily lives. A total of 126 spaces are designed for underground parking, while 97 are for above-ground parking. The project courtyard will also feature children’s playgrounds, sports training areas, recreation and pet areas, a drinking water fountain and a bicycle repair station in the underground car park.

The CITUS Sãva project includes seven commercial spaces totalling almost 540 sqm, located in a separate building along the perimeter of the project. This solution will not only enliven the estate with everyday services and other small businesses, but will enliven the development. It will also serve as a buffer against the hustle and bustle of the city. This building will be constructed during the first stage.

The first stage of construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, when notarised contracts will be signed with residents. The second stage of construction is planned to begin at the end of next year, and be completed in the second quarter of 2028.

A developing location – an opportunity for investment

Bajorai is a rapidly growing and changing area of Vilnius, characterised by well-developed urban infrastructure. In recent years, this northern part of the capital has become one of the most desirable areas for new residents, with the construction of new roads and the Western Bypass, good transport links to the city centre and an abundance of surrounding green areas.

The CITUS Sãva development will be located next to the bypass, which provides convenient access to the centre of Vilnius or out of the city, as well as close to Ukmergės Street, which provides many services, shops, and entertainment and leisure activities. Mykolo Lietuvio Street also provides convenient access to Santariškės and Molėtų Road. A connection to Šiaurinė Street is planned nearby, further improving transport links.

Urban planners note that Vilnius is expanding northwards: new residential developments in Bajorai, Tarandė and Visoriai are reshaping the city map, with property values in these areas on the rise. According to Citus analysts, over the next seven years, the value of property in the project could increase by up to 43.4%, while rental yields are expected to reach 5.7–6.1%.

Additionally, the area around CITUS Sãva is rich in natural surroundings: pine forests, parks and walking trails, offering residents a unique opportunity to combine city convenience with tranquillity and proximity to nature. This urban planning approach – designing new estates that offer both urban amenities and green spaces – is becoming increasingly essential in Vilnius’s development.