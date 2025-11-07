On the roof of Urban HUB Vilnius – a solar power plant covering more than 3,000 m²

Green initiatives create value for tenants as well

Rolandas Šležas, CEO of Urban HUB:

When developing Urban HUB projects, sustainability is not just a declaration – it’s a daily practice. Our tenants and businesses looking for premises here value efficiency and aim to use spaces optimally while reducing maintenance costs. Therefore, in a competitive market, property developers who can offer both flexible leasing options and economically beneficial solutions gain an advantage. At the end of August, a solar power plant was installed on the roof of the Urban HUB retail and business city in Vilnius, ensuring not only sustainable but also cheaper electricity for our tenants – the plant has already generated 53.22 MWh of power.

A nearly 500 kW solar power plant has been installed on the building’s roof, consisting of 1,108 solar modules covering an area of more than 3,000 m². The power plant installation received EUR 184,777 in financial support under the joint project ‘Investicinė parama saulės elektrinėms sausumoje’ (Support for solar power plants on land).

The energy generated by the solar power plant is used to meet the building’s internal electricity needs, ensuring that part of the consumed power comes from renewable sources. From an environmental perspective, this is a significant step – since the plant began operating, CO₂ emissions have been reduced by 59.94 tonnes. This impact is equivalent to planting 3,273 trees.

The Joint Project „Support for solar power plants on land“ is implemented under the Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan „New Generation Lithuania“, financed by the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility „NextGenerationEU“.

Not just one sustainable solution

The Urban HUB retail and business cities in Vilnius and Kaunas are located in energy-efficient, newly built A++-class buildings that not only reduce maintenance costs but also offer businesses flexible spaces tailored to their specific needs.

Urban HUB leverages renewable energy and provides a spacious car park with electric vehicle charging points, enhancing convenience for businesses and their customers.

SBA Urban, a real estate development company managed by the SBA group, develops Urban HUB projects. These are sustainable retail and business hubs in Vilnius and Kaunas, hosting over 70 businesses. In Vilnius, Avižieniai, a 22,000 m² project has already been completed, while in Kaunas, a nearly 28,000 m² retail and business complex has opened. The company plans to continue expanding its operations and aims to enter Central European markets in the future.