SBA has agreed on a 1,500 sqm lease: SafetyRespect to move into Urban HUB Vilnius

Looking for space for a new business area and future growth

SafetyRespect General Manager Arnoldas Marciuška:

In the coming years, we plan to expand our business, and at Urban HUB in Vilnius, we found the opportunity to bring our office, warehouse, showroom, and training spaces under one roof. For us, the strategic location is essential, as well as the flexibility of the premises and the attention to our specific needs. Here, we will also launch a new concept for our training centre.

The company’s plans include 1,000 sqm of warehouse space, 300 sqm of modern office space, and 200 sqm for a training centre and exhibition area.

Businesses are seeking more efficient ways to operate

Lina Volodzkienė, Head of Commerce and Development at Urban HUB:

Despite the challenges in the commercial real estate market, Urban HUB in Vilnius continues to grow rapidly – currently, around 80% of the project’s spaces are already occupied. Businesses are discovering the advantages of the stock-office concept, and SafetyRespect is an excellent example of how to bring key business functions together in one place efficiently.

According to her, in recent years, the main expectation among businesses has been greater efficiency and cost savings. Companies are looking not only for ways to use their spaces more effectively and consolidate them into a single location, but also to optimise maintenance costs. As a result, the developers who can offer flexible leasing options are the ones winning the competition. In August, Urban HUB Vilnius installed a nearly 500 kW rooftop solar power plant to meet client needs, ensuring both sustainable and more affordable electricity.

Urban HUB business and retail centres are being developed in Vilnius and Kaunas. In Vilnius, a 22,000 sqm project has already been completed, accommodating more than 30 businesses, including Paulini, Camelia, Vilnius Padel Arena, Storent, and others. The project’s occupancy rate has reached almost 80%.