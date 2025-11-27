9 out of 10 people are convinced that the living environment affects both physical and emotional well-being

„Residents clearly understand that homes and their surroundings influence physical and emotional health – closeness to nature, responsible urban planning, green spaces and pedestrian paths significantly reduce stress, improve psychological well-being and encourage physical activity. In addition, buildings constructed according to the highest sustainability standards ensure healthy living conditions in terms of lighting, air quality and thermal comfort,“ says Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group.

The survey shows that residents consider clean air (84%) and low noise levels (82%) to be the key factors contributing to everyday physical and emotional health. Security (66%), natural light (59%) and a harmonious neighbourhood (59%) are also very important to residents.

Half of the respondents say that plants and natural elements around the home are very important as is an aesthetically pleasing and well-kept environment.

Čiplys notes that Darnu Group’s long-term studies demonstrate that green spaces, designed with human needs in mind, play a crucial role in urban quality of life. This is one of the main reasons buyers are interested in purchasing a home in the Sakai neighbourhood, currently being developed by the company on the banks of the Neris River. According to him, this element is mainly linked to the opportunity to spend quality time outdoors and enjoy total peace and quiet.

„For a long time, residential construction in the country was highly standardised, approached in a very simplistic way, and housing was seen as merely a roof over one’s head – a place to return to rest after work. However, as the quality of life improves, people's expectations are rising and housing is being looked at in a holistic way – location and its harmonious urban, architectural and aesthetic aspects are becoming essential. When choosing a home, these factors are pivotal and directly linked to people’s personal well-being,“ says Čiplys.

The survey shows that 83% of respondents view the living environment as an important factor in choosing a new home. 32% report that it would be one of the a key factors in determining their housing choice.