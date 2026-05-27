Darnu Group’s revenue last year reached EUR 50 million, and its assets under management exceeded EUR 400 million

Last year, the company invested nearly EUR 81 million in Lithuania, paid EUR 16 million in taxes, and allocated EUR 153,000 to various forms of support.

According to Sigita Survilaitė, CEO of Darnu Group, the company’s ability to generate stable financial results was driven by its large portfolio of managed retail and commercial properties, broad diversification of activities, and effective cost management.

According to her, following the completion of the Paupys redevelopment last year, the company focused on the construction of the Sakai residential area, strategic investments, and preparatory work for expansion in the capital, including the multifunctional Launagiai megaproject, the Nojai single-family home neighbourhood, and the redevelopment of the Business Triangle area.

„We are taking a long-term view by adhering to a strategy of entering only large-scale developments where we can fully implement our vision and create real value and a high quality of life in the capital.“ This approach takes time, which is why we have structured our portfolio to ensure we can operate with confidence and stability in any market or business cycle. In addition to the projects we had already begun to develop, we devoted a great deal of attention to planning in 2025. We finalized the key elements of our major future projects, which will soon begin to take shape on the construction site,“ says Survilaitė.

According to the CEO, the 2025 results were significantly influenced by increased revenue from sales and leasing activities at the Vilnius Business Park retail warehouses, as well as the successful sale of the last residential units in the Paupys neighbourhood. The group’s hotels, restaurants, and sports facilities maintained a steady growth trajectory thanks to the continuous expansion of their service range and investments in infrastructure.

Daugiau nuotraukų (2) Sigita Survilaitė, CEO of Darnu Group.

The company’s managed asset portfolio grew by 14% last year and reached EUR 409.4 million

Darnu Group currently manages several properties and facilities, including the Paupio Verslo Namai (Paupys Business House) and Paupio Darboteka (Paupys Co-Working Hub) business centres, office and commercial premises in the Verslo Trikampis (Business Triangle) complex, two Vilniaus Verslo Parkas (Vilnius Business Park) commercial warehouse complexes, Paupio Turgus (Paupys Food Court), Urbihop and Artagonist hotels, SEB Arena, which is one of the largest tennis centres in Europe, and RE.FORMATAS sports clubs.

Darnu Group had 264 employees at the end of 2025.

The company plans to invest EUR 84 million in 2026, of which EUR 68 million will be allocated to residential real estate. The majority will go to Darnu Group’s Sakai project (EUR 51 million), currently being developed in several phases on the banks of the Neris River, and the future Launagiai project (EUR 17 million) in the southern part of the capital. An additional EUR 8 million is allocated to the development of non-residential real estate, primarily for custom projects that are already under development or planned for development.

The Company’s financial statements for 2025 were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB.