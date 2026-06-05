Five years of Paupio Turgus food court: nearly 7 million visitors and a vibrant festival

Compared with the first year of operation, the operators’ annual revenue in 2025 increased by more than EUR 1.1 million. Visitor numbers also increased: while the food court welcomed 1.23 million visitors in 2022, that figure rose to 1.37 million in 2025.

„This five-year period has been a true test of our business model’s resilience. We launched operations amid pandemic restrictions and have since navigated a range of economic challenges, including the impact of the war in Ukraine, double-digit inflation, tax changes, and the recent fuel price crisis.

The fact that we were able to increase both revenue and visitor numbers despite such uncertain conditions shows that our business strategy – focused on flexible solutions and community building – has paid off,“ says Anželika Šiško, Head of Restaurant Operations and Development at Darnu Group.

The recipe for success: versatility and quick response

According to the food court representative, the key driver behind this growth was a swift and bold response to visitors’ needs, which led to a refinement of the business model by fully replacing retail outlets with a broader restaurant offering and additional space to accommodate growing visitor numbers and demand for private events.

Speaking about restaurants, she notes that establishments built around a very narrow concept – such as a single product or only a few – have not maintained strong long-term interest. As a result, the focus has remained on versatile, visitor-favourite flavours, including Italian, Spanish, Mexican, Georgian, Asian, and Lithuanian cuisines.

„Over the years, there have been various changes, but restaurant turnover has remained relatively low, with no more than one or two restaurants changing each year. We have always kept the most popular dishes on the menu, while also leaving room for experimentation and the expansion of our own food service businesses in order to introduce new ideas. A few examples include the new Mexican and Italian restaurants, Padrė Duos Pipirų and Mamma Rossa, which have successfully joined established venues such as Lipskio Alinė, the central bar, and the Lithuanian cuisine restaurant Burna House,“ says the head of the food court.

The importance of events and the highlight of the five-year anniversary – Paupys Fest

According to her, since opening in 2021, Paupio Turgus has aimed to be not only a food destination but also a gathering place for the community. Over the past year, the venue has hosted a wide range of events, including the „Paupys Rhythms in the Market“ series of free music evenings, the LRT OPUS festival, food tastings, movie nights, pet-related events, concerts by well-known artists, and more.

„The events held here have become an integral part of our identity – we organize at least 20 of them every year. Events not only significantly enhance the vibrancy of the space but also help attract loyal customers. It is with them that we want to celebrate and mark our anniversary this year at the two-day Paupys Fest we are organizing, which will be the highlight not only of this year but of our entire five-year journey,“ she says.

A spectacular event will take place on 20–21 June in the Paupys neighbourhood, and all residents of the capital are invited to attend free of charge. This exclusive program features performances by some of Lithuania’s most popular artists, as well as dancing, refreshments, tours, and a range of entertainment and activities for both children and adults.

The full program will be announced shortly before the event.