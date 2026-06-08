SBA Furniture Group sells Kauno Baldai shares to SBA Group

SBA Furniture Group comprised five furniture manufacturing companies, a logistics centre, a management company and a robotics business. Following the structural changes, Kauno Baldai, the group’s only upholstered furniture manufacturer, will come under the direct management of SBA Group.

‘The decision has been made to ensure that the structure of each group of companies is as clear and efficient as possible. Kauno Baldai operates under a different business model from the other companies within SBA Furniture Group. As manufacturers of upholstered furniture, we want the management structure to align as closely as possible with the needs of the business and enable the company to achieve its strategic objectives more effectively’, said Jolanta Grašienė, Vice-President and Member of the Board of SBA Group.

The immediate strategic priorities for Kauno Baldai are to develop new collections for the mid-range and premium market segments, further strengthening its position in its target markets. In recent years, the company’s main export markets have remained the Nordic countries, the Benelux countries and the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

According to audited figures, upholstered furniture manufacturer Kauno Baldai achieved sales of EUR 32 million in 2025, representing an increase of almost 16% compared with 2024, when sales totalled EUR 27.6 million.

However, results at the beginning of 2026 have been considerably more subdued. They continue to be negatively affected by the geopolitical situation, the war in Iran and the market volatility it has caused.