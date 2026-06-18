A survey found that only one in ten people think children are spending enough time outdoors

„Children’s physical activity and time outdoors are an important part of their everyday wellbeing. The survey results show that the public sees this issue as both relevant and significant, which sends an important message not only to parents but also to urban planners and property developers. Respondents view a well-adapted residential environment and infrastructure as one of the key factors that could encourage children to spend more of their free time outdoors,“ says Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Lease and Sales Department at Darnu Group.

Some tend to downplay the issue

According to the survey data, 54% of Lithuania’s residents believe that children do not spend enough time outdoors and see this as a problem, while 24% agree that children spend too little time outdoors but do not regard it as an issue. In their view, it is simply a shift in lifestyle. In contrast, only 9% of respondents believe that children are getting enough time outdoors.

However, experts from the Active Healthy Kids Global Alliance emphasise that time outdoors is not simply an „additional activity,“ but a fundamental prerequisite for children’s physical activity and overall health. At the same time, studies conducted across 57 countries suggest that children’s physical activity levels are generally low, with sedentary lifestyles dominated by screen time cited as one of the main contributing factors.

According to the latest data from the organisation’s Global Matrix 4.0 study, children in Lithuania receive a D+ rating for physical activity levels. On a scale from A to F, this is considered a poor rating, with an estimated 34–39% of children in the country meeting global physical activity recommendations. Experts note that it is precisely time outdoors that creates greater opportunities for children to reach health-benefiting levels of physical activity, as they tend to be significantly less active indoors than they are outside.

Emphasis on housing infrastructure

When asked what would most encourage children to spend more time outdoors, respondents most often pointed to the availability of playgrounds and spaces for sports and active recreation, a factor mentioned by 51% of those surveyed.

Daugiau nuotraukų (8) Outdoors.

Darnu Group photos.

Other important factors cited include parents setting an example and their own inclination to spend time outdoors (46%), the presence of other children in the neighbourhood (42%), and parents’ active involvement in their children’s leisure activities (35%).

Around a third of respondents also regard the surrounding community as important, including neighbours’ habits and attitudes towards spending time outdoors. A similar proportion of respondents also cite nearby green spaces and proximity to nature as important factors.

Choosing a home: Suitability for raising children is a key consideration

According to the survey data, as many as 73% of respondents who already have children or plan to have them say they would take into account whether a home is suitable for raising children when making a housing choice. Of these, 39% say it is one of the most important factors when choosing a home.

According to the Darnu Group's representative, this is precisely why neighbourhoods with comprehensive infrastructure, such as playgrounds, green areas, and communal spaces, are becoming increasingly important. Such an environment not only encourages greater physical activity among children but also helps establish long-term lifestyle habits that benefit the entire family.

Daugiau nuotraukų (8) Outdoors.

Darnu Group photos.

„Today’s buyers take a broader view, seeing a high-quality home not just as the space within its walls, but also as the surrounding infrastructure and the everyday opportunities it provides for all members of the family. One of our key tasks as developers is to develop as accurate an understanding as possible of future residents and their demographics, as well as to assess the expected duration for which the housing will be purchased. With this in mind, we need to design spaces that provide high-quality outdoor recreation and encourage people to spend time outside rather than staying cooped up indoors. Therefore, simply building a playground nearby is far from sufficient,“ says M. Čiplys.

According to him, when developing recreational infrastructure for real estate projects, what matters is not one-size-fits-all solutions, but tailored designs based on age and interests. What suits a child under seven will not necessarily appeal to teenagers or adults.

„For this reason, as we develop our Sakai neighbourhood, we will dedicate around half of its area, 4 hectares, to public use and outdoor recreation. This will include sports fields, parks, and convenient infrastructure for cycling, walking, and jogging, as well as facilities for water-based activities. We will also revitalise the Neris river embankment and create a square with a fountain, surrounded by shops and cafés,“ he adds.

Construction is gaining momentum in the emerging Sakai neighbourhood, which spans over 8 hectares. The rapidly developing River Homes and Forest Villas phases will soon be connected by K. Jelskio Street, which is currently being reconstructed by Darnu Group and adapted for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists.

In total, the company plans to build around 600 apartments and 900 sqm of commercial space, improve the Neris embankment, and create the necessary service infrastructure along with quality green spaces accessible not only to new residents but to all inhabitants of Vilnius.