Darnu Group unveils the lineup for the anniversary edition of Paupys Fest, featuring two days of music, family-friendly activities, and plenty of fun for pets and their owners

„Over the past five years, Paupys Market has grown from a food market into a vibrant community hub, hosting concerts, movie nights, fairs, educational events, and a range of city initiatives. The anniversary festival lineup follows that same spirit, offering something for visitors of all ages and encouraging the whole family to come together and spend time,“ says Anželika Šiško, Head of Restaurant Operations and Development at Darnu Group.

Main Stage: From Justinas Jarutis to improv theatre performances.

Over the two days of the festival, a wide range of performers and artists will take the main stage at Paupys Fest. On Saturday, the lineup includes concerts by Superkoloritas, Monika Linkytė, and Justinas Jarutis, with DJs keeping the energy going between sets.

On Sunday, the main stage won’t be limited to music alone. The event is set to kick off with the kids’ favourite Liukabu, followed by a performance from the improv theatre troupe Kitas Kampas, a concert by Dovi Mi, and a final set by singer Aistė, which will close out both the evening and the entire anniversary celebration.

Kids’ Zone: Crafts, games, and summer fun

There’s also a special programme lined up for the festival’s youngest guests. The kids’ zone will be open all weekend, packed with creative activities, workshops, and games for everyone to enjoy. Stop by the glitter station, join in on a variety of activities, and check out attractions designed specifically for the festival.

Daugiau nuotraukų (2) Lineup for the anniversary edition of Paupys Fest.

On Saturday, children will enjoy a lineup of animators, active games, and educational activities, with one of the day’s highlights expected to be a soap bubble fiesta. The festival will also feature creative workshops where participants will get to make birthday decorations using recycled materials. The Sunday's programme will offer friendship bracelet-making stations along with a range of other hands-on creative activities designed to get kids out of the audience and into the action. The goal is to turn them into active participants, not just spectators, so they can play a real part in making the festival shine.

Attention to pets

Paupys Fest is setting aside a major slice of the action for pets and their owners. The SOS Animals zone will be up and running for the entire festival weekend, offering visitors a chance to get acquainted with the organisation, browse an info stand, take part in all sorts of interactive activities, and sit down for one-on-one consultations with the pros.

Pets will get the chance to take on a specially designed Temptation Course, while their owners can pick up advice on pet nutrition or join in a range of other activities. The programme will also include a demonstration from professional dog trainers, giving attendees an up-close insight into the working partnership between humans and dogs. The festival will also feature a photo booth, alongside a range of other activities tailored for the pet-loving community.

The two-day Paupys Fest will bring together music, creative activities, and entertainment for families and pet lovers, creating a chance to come together in one of the capital’s most vibrant areas and celebrate the start of summer as a community.