Translation Without Risk: Why Expertise Still Outweighs Automation

„Over the past 25 years, we’ve seen it all, from minor errors to serious inaccuracies that have halted important deals. That’s why translation has always been more than just words – it’s a responsibility,“ says the director.

The value of human translation in the age of AI

Today, AI-powered tools can translate text in a matter of seconds. However, according to the director, technology cannot take responsibility.

„AI can be a valuable tool, but it cannot be held responsible for the consequences of its work. This is particularly important in legal or medical translations, where a single inaccurate term can lead to serious consequences. In these fields, human expertise, professional experience and critical thinking are essential,“ emphasises the director.

Legal documents, contracts, medical records and clinical trial materials require not only linguistic knowledge but also an understanding of specific terminology and context, as well as ethical responsibility. While automated solutions offer speed and convenience, professional human translation remains the most reliable and secure choice.

The five principles that guide the agency’s work

Metropolio Vertimai operates on the basis of clear processes and accountability for the final result.

Dedicated project management. „Every project is assigned to a dedicated project manager whose task is to identify the client’s needs, ensure the use of correct terminology and maintain the highest quality standards. This is not an automated workflow, but a real professional who is accountable for the result – even outside regular working hours when necessary,“ says the director.

Specialised Expertise. Each translation is assigned to a linguist with relevant experience and knowledge of terminology. For example, marketing content is not entrusted to medical translators, nor are legal documents handled by specialists in creative copywriting.

Quality assurance. Translation is only the first step, followed by editing, proofreading and ensuring the consistency of terminology. These processes comply with ISO standards. „This is not a formality, but a genuine quality system that allows us to minimise risk,“ points out the director.

Confidentiality. Contracts, financial documents and medical records are handled in accordance with strict data protection principles. Protecting client information is a matter of trust.

Full document preparation. If a certified translation, notarisation or preparation of documents for authorities is required, the agency takes care of the entire process. The client does not need to seek additional services.

Lowest price or lowest risk?

There is an abundance of translation service providers on the market. However, according to the agency’s director, the true value of a professional agency is measured not by the lowest price, but by the lowest risk.

„We want the client to be confident that everything will be done properly the first time. Over the past 25 years, we have realised that trust is built on accuracy, consistency and attention to detail.“

In the age of artificial intelligence, when speed is becoming the norm, responsibility, competence and human judgement remain irreplaceable. This is particularly true when the cost of a mistake can far outweigh the amount saved.