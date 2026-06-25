SBA furniture sector revenue exceeded EUR 400 million last year, net profit reached nearly EUR 14 million

Investment strategy delivers results

„Global furniture markets contracted in 2025, particularly when compared with 2024. However, together with the furniture group team, we maintained a growth trajectory. This was achieved thanks to timely strategic investment decisions. Last year, we invested in both preparing new products for market launch and expanding production capacity within a growing furniture segment. In our industry, continuously improving manufacturing efficiency and enhancing products are always the top priorities. This enables us to remain competitive and offer new products to the market,“ says Egidijus Valentinavičius, CEO of SBA Furniture Group.

According to him, the group’s consolidated revenue increased by 7.6%, from EUR 357.2 million in 2024 to EUR 401.7 million in 2025. Consolidated operating profit reached EUR 24.1 million, compared with EUR 22.4 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, net profit grew by just over 14%, rising from EUR 12 million in 2024 to EUR 13.7 million in 2025.

In 2025, SBA Furniture Group consisted of five furniture manufacturing companies – Klaipėdos Baldai, Inno Line, Visagino Linija, Šilutės Baldai and Kauno Baldai. The group also includes the logistics centre Innovo Logistika, the robotics company Robotex and the management company SBA Home.

In the middle of this year, the management of upholstered furniture manufacturer Kauno Baldai was acquired by SBA Group.

Summer will determine the outcome of 2026

Maintaining consumer demand without increasing product prices is a significant challenge, as raw material and logistics costs have begun to rise again amid geopolitical uncertainty.

According to Jurgita Radzevičė, CEO of SBA Home – which manages four furniture manufacturing plants – businesses that consistently invest in operational efficiency will be best positioned to balance rising costs with stable sales volumes. It includes investments ranging from new technologies and energy efficiency improvements to production automation.

She notes that automation helps optimise jobs while maintaining competitiveness, enabling companies to produce more and achieve higher quality with a smaller but more efficient and experienced workforce.

„2026 began with challenges largely driven by geopolitical developments and a significant decline in consumer confidence. Together with our team, we are constantly seeking efficiency improvements and following a ‘hope for the best, prepare for the worst’ approach. Our long-term strategy and the actions we initiated well in advance are helping us to maintain competitiveness. We are somewhat more optimistic about the second half of the year, when the furniture industry’s peak season traditionally begins in July,“ says Ms Radzevičė.

The team is investing not only in efficiency but also in additional production capacity. This year, expansion projects at both Klaipėdos Baldai and Inno Line were completed, totalling approximately EUR 30 million in investments.

According to Jurgita Radzevičė, the newly installed production lines – into which these investments were directed – are now operating at full capacity. As a result, this summer will largely determine the company’s performance for 2026.