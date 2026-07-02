Leadership changes at SBA Home companies: Martynas Reichertas joins the team

From Klaipėda to the United States

A long-standing member of the SBA Home team, Viktoras Pivorius began his career within the group as Head of Manufacturing and later went on to head the Klaipėdos Baldai and Šilutės Baldai factories, most recently leading Inno Line. He succeeded Angelika Matczak as CEO of SBA Home North Carolina, following her decision to step down from the role.

„Viktoras’s leadership, attention to detail and long-term vision enable him to unite teams during periods of transformation and growth. I am therefore delighted by his courageous decision to take on responsibility for SBA Home North Carolina, despite the considerable challenge it represents,“ said Jurgita Radzevičė, Chief Executive Officer of SBA Home, the company managing four SBA furniture manufacturing facilities.

From aviation to furniture manufacturing

Martynas Reichertas, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the aviation sector, has taken over the leadership of Inno Line.

„Although Martynas comes from a different industry, it is equally dynamic and his experience will undoubtedly strengthen the Inno Line team. Speed, the ability to respond swiftly to change and a constant focus on operational efficiency are critical to our business. These are among Martynas’s greatest professional strengths, and I am confident that his leadership and ambition will support the company’s continued growth and further enhance Inno Line’s international competitiveness,“ said Jurgita Radzevičė.

Martynas Reichertas began his aviation career more than a decade ago, holding positions at Small Planet Airlines, GetJet Airlines, Heston Airlines and, most recently, Avion Express, where he held senior management roles. During his time in the aviation industry, he contributed to developing new business models and establishing operational structures during periods of rapid expansion.

According to Reichertas, success in such a fast-paced environment depended on rigorous process management, building high-performing teams and making swift, well-informed decisions. His experience also encompassed commercial activities including contract negotiations, client relationship management and identifying new business development opportunities. Balancing ambitious growth objectives with realistic operational and production capabilities, he believes, is a transferable leadership skill he now intends to apply in the furniture manufacturing sector the new CEO of Inno Line.

„I joined the SBA team because I saw an opportunity to work with a strong, ambitious organisation that has a clear strategic direction. As a leader, it is particularly important to me to stay close to the business itself, the people, the manufacturing processes and the results. I see Inno Line as a modern, technologically advanced company operating at a consistently high pace, where success is driven by discipline, quality, a strong team and the ability to achieve sustainable growth. It is precisely this ambition and dynamic environment that inspires me the most,“ he commented.