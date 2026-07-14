Arūnas Martinkevičius is appointed as the Chairman of SBA Urban

„Lionginas has been an integral part of SBA’s real estate business for many years. Together with the team, he has delivered outstanding property developments across Lithuania. We sincerely thank him for his significant contribution to laying the foundations of SBA’s real estate business,“ says Arūnas Martinkevičius, President of SBA Group.

„I would like to thank SBA Group for its trust over so many years, and above all, the SBA Urban team for this remarkable ten-year journey. Together, we have created exceptional developments that have become landmarks in the cities where they stand. I am confident that the new team will continue the work we have started with great determination and will deliver unique projects that reflect SBA’s distinctive approach,“ says Lionginas Šepetys.

Lionginas Šepetys joined SBA in 2016. He became a key figure in the group’s real estate business and, together with his team, delivered projects including the Green Hall business valley, the BLC business centres and the reconstruction of Unity Square (Vienybės Aikštė). Under his leadership, the team also launched the Urban HUB developments in Vilnius and Kaunas, the Nemunaičiai project in Kaunas, Vėjo Miestelis in Svencelė and the Kopų Slėnis development on the Lithuanian coast.

Effective today, 10 July, Arūnas Martinkevičius succeeds Lionginas Šepetys as Chairman of the Board of SBA Urban. As Lionginas Šepetys also served as CEO of the company, he will be temporarily replaced in that role by SBA Urban Board Member and SBA Group Vice President Jolanta Grašienė.

„From the very beginning of our real estate business, I believed that creative innovation was embedded in our DNA and that we had the potential to become industry leaders. This new stage is an important part of that transformation. Together with the team, we are currently developing several concept-driven projects that go far beyond creating aesthetically pleasing buildings. We are building an ecosystem designed for the dynamic urban lifestyle. We look forward to sharing more details about these plans in due course,“ says Arūnas Martinkevičius, commenting on the future of SBA Urban.

For the time being, however, the team’s primary focus remains on ensuring the successful delivery and continued expansion of its existing business lines: Urban LIVE, which is developing the Nemunaičiai district; Urban HUB, which develops business and retail parks; and Urban WIND, which is responsible for the Vėjo Miestelis project.

SBA Urban operates as a real estate development management company, bringing together centralised functions including finance, investment management and other corporate services. The company delivers its strategic objectives through three subsidiaries: Urban HUB, which develops business and retail parks in Vilnius and Kaunas; Urban LIVE, which creates mixed-use neighbourhood concepts, with its flagship project being the Nemunaičiai district in Kaunas; and Urban WIND, which is developing the Vėjo Miestelis project in Svencelė.