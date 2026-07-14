EnglishBusiness Tribune

SBA Urban to invest up to EUR 1 million in smart home technologies for the Nemunaičiai district

2026 m. liepos 14 d. 10:28
Lrytas.lt
SBA group’s real estate development company, SBA Urban, has announced a strategic partnership with the Estonian smart building technology company Bisly. By 2032, the developer plans to invest up to EUR 1 million in standardised building and apartment automation solutions across the residential projects in the Nemunaičiai district in Kaunas.
Daugiau nuotraukų (5)
One smart solution for all residential homes
Smart home technologies will first be introduced in all future residential apartment buildings developed within the Nemunaičiai district. In partnership with Bisly, the automation system will be installed as a standard feature in each building, with residents able to expand the system to suit their individual needs.
„Through our real estate projects, we aim to transform the way people live. That’s why we are constantly looking for solutions that make everyday life easier and more convenient. Together with Bisly, we want to make smart technologies the standard across our newly developed residential portfolio. The first project where we will introduce this standard will be the premium-class Poemos apartments,“ says Andrius Mikalauskas, CEO of Urban LIVE, the company developing the Nemunaičiai district.
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According to Ants Vill, CEO of Bisly, the partnership reflects the direction in which the property market is heading. Smart automation is evolving from being a luxury feature or optional extra into a core element of residential infrastructure.
„This is the model the entire sector is moving towards. A partnership of this scale demonstrates that such solutions can be implemented across an entire residential portfolio, rather than in just a single showcase building. That is exactly the standard we aim to establish here,“ says Vill.
From curtain control to calling the lift
Andrius Mikalauskas states that Poemos apartments will be the first residential development in which all key functions can be managed through a single platform. The system is designed to integrate both private smart home features and the management of communal building facilities.
„Using a single mobile application, residents will be able to control not only the smart features they choose for their own home – such as lighting, air conditioning, heating, audio systems and more – but also the building itself. For example, they will be able to manage the video intercom with live video and remote door unlocking, control access to the underground car park, call the lift remotely and much more. Bisly’s solutions are already widely adopted in Estonia and Poland, where they have received highly positive customer feedback. After visiting some of the latest residential developments in Tallinn, we concluded that this convenient solution was something we had to offer our own clients,“ Andrius Mikalauskas concludes.

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