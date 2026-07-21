Darnu Group completes the first phase of the reconstruction works on K. Jelskio Street in the capital city

„The area around the Sakai neighbourhood we are developing is gaining a new look and becoming significantly more functional and convenient. Before the reconstruction, this section of K. Jelskio Street was not designed for safe or convenient use, lacking pedestrian infrastructure, lighting, and safe crossings for both pedestrians and cyclists. During the first phase, these key issues were addressed on a section of K. Jelskio Street by upgrading the roadway to improve traffic flow and adding separate pedestrian and cycle paths divided by a green strip,“ says Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Lease and Sales Department at Darnu Group

In the first phase, the section of K. Jelskio Street between the junctions with Parodų Street and Šaltūnų Street was reconstructed. The cul-de-sac has also been fixed up. During the reconstruction, a 6.5-metre-wide two-lane road was built, along with new pavements, cycling path connections, street lighting, landscaping, and street furniture.

As part of the first phase of the renovation, a central neighbourhood square of around 780 square metres was created near the refurbished street within the Sakai neighbourhood, and it will be open to both local residents and the wider public. It features commercial and recreational spaces, a decorative fountain, and plenty of greenery. The square is designed to support both everyday leisure for residents and more active recreation, with integrated pedestrian and cycling paths extending all the way to the Neris River.

The street reconstruction is scheduled for completion this autumn; in total, nearly 1 km of K. Jelskio Street, from the junction with Parodų Street to the section within the Karoliniškės Landscape Reserve, will be rebuilt in two phases.

In addition, over 1.7 km of pedestrian paths will be built on both sides of the street, along with nearly 400 metres of cycling paths, street lighting, and extensive green areas. The pedestrian and cycling paths are expected to extend all the way to the bridge over the Neris River planned by Vilnius City Municipality.

Two phases of the Sakai project are currently under development. The first phase, comprising 306 apartments and located on the banks of the Neris River, is due to be completed this autumn.