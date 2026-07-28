Danish architects SHL enter Lithuania with their first project in Nemunaičiai

Construction scheduled to begin at the end of the year

„We will begin the development of two residential projects almost simultaneously, both created in collaboration with international architectural partners. Distinctive, outstanding, yet highly functional architecture has been the guiding principle behind every building in the Nemunaičiai district. By the end of the year, alongside the planned start of construction, we will bring more than 100 premium-class apartments to the market in Nemunaičiai. Together with the SHL team, we designed this project with careful attention to every aspect of the location – from its relationship with the River Nemunas and Bokšto Square to achieving the right balance between residents’ privacy and everyday comfort,“ says Ernesta Railė, Head of Real Estate Development at Urban LIVE, the company developing the Nemunaičiai district.

The five– to seven-storey residential complex, with a total gross floor area of more than 10,000 sqm, will comprise 104 premium-class residences. SBA Urban will offer a range of properties, from compact one-bedroom apartments to spacious three-bedroom homes, with floor areas ranging from 27 to 84 sqm. Selected units will also be designed to allow combining neighbouring apartments into even more generous four– or five-bedroom residences.

The ground floors, overlooking Bokšto Square and the River Nemunas embankment, will accommodate commercial premises intended for cafés, local services and community-oriented uses.

According to Ernesta Railė, the development team expects to secure planning permission this autumn, with construction scheduled to commence before the end of the year. Around the same time, on the opposite side of Bokšto Square, SBA Urban also plans to begin construction of a residential complex designed by the renowned Dutch architecture practice MVRDV. This will make it possible to deliver the district’s central square in a single phase, while also modernising the River Nemunas embankment under a regeneration project being developed in collaboration with the international urban design practice PUPA.

Inspired by Kaunas’ modernist heritage

The architects drew inspiration from Kaunas’ modernist architectural legacy. The buildings’ proportions, facade composition and material palette reinterpret the principles of the city’s interwar architecture, complemented by contemporary design solutions and a strong connection to the banks of the River Nemunas.

„The new phase of Nemunaičiai continues the ambition of creating a vibrant and connected neighbourhood where housing, public spaces and nature come together in an integrated urban development. In close collaboration with SBA Urban, we have worked to create a district that supports everyday life for residents while contributing positively to the continued development of Kaunas as a modern and attractive city,“ says Mads Kaltoft, Partner & Principal at SHL.

According to Ernesta Railė, the project’s architectural concept is further reinforced by the use of durable, high-quality materials and a respectful dialogue with Kaunas’ architectural heritage.

„The project’s distinctive character is shaped by the use of durable, natural materials and subtle references to Kaunas’ modernist architectural heritage. Brick facades, tinted concrete detailing and dark window frames will give the buildings a cohesive architectural identity. At the same time, the landscaped central courtyard, featuring naturalistic planting, will provide residents with an inviting outdoor space throughout the year,“ Ernesta Railė concludes.

SHL, founded in Denmark, is one of Scandinavia’s leading architectural practices. The studio is internationally recognised for designing open, light-filled and people-centred buildings across the globe. Its projects place a strong emphasis on social sustainability, the relationship between people and their surroundings, and responding to the needs of local communities.