Civinity has completed the acquisition of Metus, which maintains nearly 3,000 lifts in Croatia

The Metus Group, which employs around 280 people, manufactures lifts, installs new lift systems and provides lift maintenance and modernisation services. In Croatia, the company maintains approximately 2,800 lifts from a range of manufacturers. Its local service team includes more than 40 technicians, while its emergency response service operates 24/7. The company has branches in the Zagreb region, Varaždin, Osijek, Rijeka and Split, with regional teams serving customers across the country.

„Based on the size of its service portfolio and its network of technicians, Metus is among the market leaders in Croatia. When assessing the company, we focused on how effectively it serves customers across different regions of the country. The team has years of local market experience, and together with them we will continue to grow this business,“ says Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of the Civinity Group.

Metus traces the start of its operations in the Croatian lift market back to 1992. Regular maintenance and emergency call-outs form part of the service team’s day-to-day work. The company repairs lifts, replaces worn-out parts and assists with preparations for periodic inspections. Its technicians service residential buildings, offices, public buildings and other premises.

According to unaudited figures for 2025, Metus consolidated revenue stood at EUR 18.9 million, EBITDA at EUR 1.1 million and total assets at EUR 12.6 million – revenue from the acquired business accounts for almost a fifth of Civinity’s revenue before the transaction.

Metus manufactures lifts in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while its new lift installation teams operate in Germany and other European markets. Civinity sees its main growth opportunities in the lift maintenance segment. Maintenance contracts typically last longer than installation projects, and customers often work with the service provider for the entire lifetime of the lift. Contracts are renewed when technicians perform reliably and respond quickly to faults.

With the acquisition of Metus, Civinity is taking over the service teams already operating in Croatia and Slovenia, along with the portfolio of clients they serve. The group can immediately continue Metus existing operations and steadily expand its scale in both countries. Civinity regards lift maintenance as an important service for clients in residential and commercial buildings.

In Slovenia, business grew by 47 per cent over the year

Metus was registered in Slovenia in 2022 and operates in Ljubljana. Its revenue reached EUR 1.26 million in 2025, compared with EUR 856,000 the previous year. The team averaged around nine employees.

The Slovenian team is still growing. Civinity plans to expand its client portfolio and, at the same time, grow the local team.

„We already have a local team working in Slovenia and our client portfolio is growing. We now want to scale up these operations. We will expand into other countries gradually, as the pace of service expansion depends on the number of technicians and actual response times. Metus will be our base for further expansion in the region,“ says Deividas Jacka.

Lift installation programme underway in Croatia

Daugiau nuotraukų (2) Deivydas Jacka.

CIVINITY nuotr.

A government programme is currently underway in Croatia to install lifts and other accessibility equipment in blocks of flats. The state is funding one-third of the costs for projects that meet the requirements. The Croatian ministry estimates that around 15,000 buildings could qualify for the programme. The programme has a budget of EUR 2 million for 2026 and EUR 3 million for 2027.

Newly installed lifts will require regular maintenance. Metus branches are already operating in Croatia’s main regions, while a separate client portfolio is growing in Slovenia.

Sdiptech had owned Metus since 2015 before the transaction. To finance the transaction, Civinity issued private bonds with a total nominal value of EUR 893,000, which INVL Bridge Finance purchased.

Civinity will initially focus on strengthening its operations and local teams in Croatia and Slovenia.

About the Civinity Group

Civinity is one of the largest groups providing building maintenance, engineering and related digital services in Northern Europe and the Baltic region. The group operates in Lithuania, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Southern European markets, including Croatia and Slovenia. Civinity manages more than 5 million sq m of residential floor space, serves more than 1,600 commercial clients and has completed more than 2,000 engineering projects.

About Sdiptech

Sdiptech is a Stockholm-based infrastructure technology group that acquires and develops companies that are leaders in their respective niches. Their technologies, solutions and services contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, efficient and secure infrastructure. The group’s revenue amounts to approximately SEK 4.5 billion, and its Class B shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

About INVL Bridge Finance

INVL Bridge Finance is an open-ended investment fund managed by INVL Asset Management for informed investors, which invests in private debt. The fund provides financing tailored to specific business needs for small, medium-sized and large companies that are expanding their operations, making investments or carrying out acquisitions. The typical investment size ranges from EUR 1 million to EUR 10 million, and as of May 2026, its net asset value stood at EUR 56.1 million.